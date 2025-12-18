Bethesda is teasing Starfield "2.0" behind closed doors, influencers claim – but don't expect a Cyberpunk 2077-scale overhaul

Over two years have now passed since Bethesda Game Studios released Starfield, and there haven't been too many updates since the launch aside from the Shattered Space DLC – but that could change soon, judging by rumors circulating online.

In August, Bethesda veteran Tim Lamb said the studio was hard at work improving the space RPG's travel system – but not much else has come in the way of solid news in the months following. That is, until now, as various content creators and influencers take to the web to share details surrounding a "behind-closed-doors" sort of event in which Starfield changes planned for the future, perhaps in the form of an update or DLC, came to light.

YouTuber and streamer Luke Stephens is one such poster, expanding on the claims in a thread of his own. "To be clear, as far as I have been able to find, there's only one source for this alleged event. The claim is: it was a behind-closed-doors event where they showed the 2.0 version of Starfield, but no one was required to sign an NDA (?) despite no one else is talking about it, and there are no specifics on what was shown…"

He adds, "Maybe it did happen, but I would take this with a massive boulder of salt at the moment." In a follow-up response, Stephens concludes, "I've had a few people reach out who claim to have either been present at the event or helped put it on. They are consistent in the following ways: Temper expectations. Things are being improved, but from what I'm hearing, this probably isn't a Cyberpunk 2.0 scale update."

Stephens is likely referencing the big Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update that came in 2023 – and, yeah, it was a pretty massive one, to say the least. Others are discussing the supposed news Bethesda showed to its reportedly hand-picked audience, with YouTuber JuiceHead writing, I've seen lots of talk about the Starfield 'event' popping up all of a sudden (not really an event)." His post doesn't end there, however.

"What I can say is, last month Bethesda Game Studios gave me (and others) an opportunity to see some of Starfield's future content. I can't say more yet, but I will talk about it." He admits in a reply, "I am excited for the future of Starfield."

Windows Central has also reported on the mysterious reveal, reaching out to folks with "first and second-hand knowledge" for a bit of information – and, apparently, they did indeed get some.