Canceled Cyberpunk 2077 DLC might have been better than Phantom Liberty, Cyberpunk 2 creative director says: "We try to never tread the same path twice"

Although Cyberpunk 2077 did get its big Phantom Liberty DLC back in 2023, developer CD Projekt Red allegedly had other expansions planned for the futuristic RPG – expansions that may or may not have topped the spy-thriller adventure.

Or, at least, that's what Cyberpunk 2 creative director Igor Sarzyński thinks – the success of any potential post-Phantom Liberty DLC, like the rumored "Moon" expansion, would just be dependent on various factors.



Sarzyński explains as much in response to a fan on Bluesky, who asks the lead, "Do you think the canceled DLCs could have topped Phantom Liberty?" He draws a comparison to a TV series' different seasons.

Sarzyński replies, "Will the next season of your favorite series be better or worse than the current one? :) In other words, who knows, it depends on so many things."



That checks out – although it never came to fruition, there's no real way to know how any conceptualized DLC would've performed as it… Well, it didn't at all. It might have been better than Phantom Liberty, which sits on Steam with "Very Positive" reviews, but who knows?

In a follow-up to the creative director, the fan asks something else about the scrapped DLC for Cyberpunk 2077: "I have a final and most important question, hope you can answer for this one. In canceled DLCs, would Songbird be a romance option?"



Interestingly enough, Sarzyński basically says yes – albeit in a roundabout way. "Let's just say we try to never tread the same path twice," he writes, adding a cheeky smiley face at the end.

Interesting… interesting, indeed. It does beg the question – just how will Cyberpunk 2 look and compare to 2077? Will its own DLC one-up Phantom Liberty, should there be any?



We sadly don't know too much about the mysterious sequel, aside from the fact that, you know, it actually exists. I'd wager it'll be downright massive myself, though, and any expansions to follow (if they follow, that is) probably will be as well.

