Obsidian hopes to stand alongside CD Projekt and Larian by making "best-in-class" reactive RPGs, says The Outer Worlds 2 director: "I don't know if we're there yet, but I'd love to get there"

When The Outer Worlds 2 was first announced in 2021, its first trailer showed off a big creature that definitely wouldn't be in the game, a bunch of "pointless" slow motions shots, and a silhouette of the hero, because, as the narrator humorously declared, the developers at Obsidian hadn't finished the protagonist's design… or the story… or any gameplay that was ready to show. As game director Brandon Adler tells me, the team "really didn't have much of anything" at that time beyond "high-level" concepts for areas like Paradise Island, along with some early prototypes. So, with nothing else for it, the team decided to "have fun" and debut a very self-aware trailer that wasn't just, in the words of Adler, "total BS".

"I don't think people realized that it was going to be another four years after that before they were going to get it," Adler says, reflecting back on the announcement. "They probably thought that they'd get it in another year or two. But we tried to at least sugarcoat a little bit with how far out we are."

It certainly worked out, though, because years later, I still remember that initial trailer and the way it felt so in-tune with the humor of the 2019 RPG. Fast forward to 2025, and those initial concepts laid the foundations for what would become Obsidian's bigger, more ambitious follow-up, which has now been out for a little over a month. Now, as the team looks ahead to what's next for The Outer Worlds 2, I take the chance to sit down and chat with Adler about not just the future of the sequel, but of Obsidian as a studio.

Filling in the gaps

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

In the weeks since The Outer Worlds 2 released at the end of October, we've already seen a patch arrive that addressed over 350 fixes and changes. But after speaking with Adler, it's made very clear to me that the team isn't stopping there. With plans to continue working on ways to improve the overall experience of the space-faring RPG, soaking in feedback from players has been Adler's life since the game launched. From the sounds of it, it's been a real learning experience for the team.

"It's been a whirlwind, "Adler says. "There are definitely highs and lows. Every single day I come in and I see somebody, either a streamer or somebody who talks about some experience they had, and I'm like, 'that's awesome. They found that thing that I didn't know anybody was going to find'. And it feels really good, that's awesome. You know, they're digging it and they're loving that. And then people have valid criticisms of things that we want to get better at. Like, what are the things that we need to do to kind of up our game there?"

Wider discussions are being had within the team about "how to make more compelling companions in the future" in light of player feedback about the crew of The Outer Worlds 2 – with some saying that they don't feel as attached as they were to the likes of Parvarti in the first game. But they're also looking at the possibility of bringing in more difficulty options for those that have been requesting it, along with improving the in-game maps (something I personally struggled with) to make them more distinct so you can easily identify areas that are traversable.

(Image credit: Obsidian)

"Those are more sobering discussions," Adler adds, "because that's what we're constantly trying to do, is analyzing what we did, seeing what people like, and then kind of pushing things in a little bit of a different direction the next time, while still keeping the core of what we're doing. I think that this past month has been a lot of that, a lot of back and forth with those things. It's been a lot of talking through: how do we want to support The Outer Worlds 2?"