Huge Outer Worlds 2 patch includes over 350 fixes and changes, including a niche addition that may be a direct response to a disappointed player on Reddit: "Really cool they did that"

The Outer Worlds 2 update 1.0.5.0 is here, saving our eyebrows and proving that the devs are keeping a close eye on Reddit, with one niche change potentially a direct response to a post on the site.

Obsidian's latest update to its new RPG is absolutely enormous, with over 350 bullet points in the full patch notes by my count. When the devs said it included "numerous bug fixes," they weren't kidding. The massive list spans changes across the game's UI, art, animations, its combat and systems, quests and content, on top of crashes and other issues highlighted by players.

Amusingly, two of these community-reported issues revolved around eyebrows. "The player's eyebrows no longer disappear when using the inventory screen or idle camera," the patch notes proclaim, in addition to the fact that players' eyebrow color will now save properly after creating their characters (although this isn't a retroactive fix for anyone who's already stuck with the wrong color). "MY EYEBROWS ARE SAAAAAVED," one player on Reddit celebrates .

Another change which doesn't actually fall under the community-reported section but still sounds like it might be a response to feedback involves rewarding a creative alternate player solution to one scenario in the RPG. "Players are able to loot the soldier corpse for a reward when dematerializing the examinable crabble corpse at the crabble fishery on Paradise Island," the patch notes explain.

As fans on Reddit have pointed out, one player on the site previously "posted they were disappointed" about this solution not rewarding them. "There is a reactive element in Paradise Island that requires a skill check to complete. A player decided to try to interact with the element by using the body dissolver," another explains . "It basically solved the check in an alternative way but didn't reward the player for it. In this patch, they updated it so that it would reward you for solving the check in that alternative way. Really cool they did that. It makes things more immersive and facilitates emergent gameplay."

Another notes that "that user deleted their post, but I hope they see this," while one says it's confirmation that the devs have been "reading Reddit." Given that QA lead David Benefield then replied with an eyes emoji, yup, I think it's safe to say that they are.

Elsewhere, The Outer Worlds 2 is now safe from a ray tracing-related crash, as well as one "related to crowd NPCs," and a niche one that could occur when "the player dies from fall damage while simultaneously mounting a ladder." I don't know who managed to pull that off, but hey, it'll no longer be a problem.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you've been enjoying The Outer Worlds 2, be sure to take a look at our