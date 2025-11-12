Huge Outer Worlds 2 patch includes over 350 fixes and changes, including a niche addition that may be a direct response to a disappointed player on Reddit: "Really cool they did that"

Crashes have been fixed, and players' eyebrows should no longer disappear in certain circumstances

Niles at the beginning of The Outer Worlds 2
(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The Outer Worlds 2 update 1.0.5.0 is here, saving our eyebrows and proving that the devs are keeping a close eye on Reddit, with one niche change potentially a direct response to a post on the site.

Obsidian's latest update to its new RPG is absolutely enormous, with over 350 bullet points in the full patch notes by my count. When the devs said it included "numerous bug fixes," they weren't kidding. The massive list spans changes across the game's UI, art, animations, its combat and systems, quests and content, on top of crashes and other issues highlighted by players.