Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – Everything we know so far

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is going to be the first, and only, expansion to Night City in its current incarnation. It's been almost two years since Cyberpunk 2077 released to a highly divisive reception, and developer CD Projekt Red has spent much of that time reworking and patching aspects of its open world RPG. As a result, Cyberpunk 2077 is in a better place today than ever before, and so now all attention is turning to the upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion.

First teased in April 2022, and later confirmed September 6, 2022, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is being touted as a "spy-thriller expansion" that's going to be "set in an all new district of Night City." While CDPR is yet to go into great depth on what we should expect, we've gathered everything we know so far about Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty for you below.

The Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty release date is currently TBC 2023. The upcoming expansion is only planned for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X, following CD Projekt Red's decision to phase out support for PS4 and Xbox One.

CDPR confirmed this on September 6, 2022, as it announced that patch 1.6 "is the last major update for the old-gen consoles." The studio says that it is now focusing its attention on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X as it looks to overhaul existing systems and lay the groundwork for future content in Phantom Liberty. Game director Gabriel Amatangelo says that (opens in new tab) "a complete overhaul to the cop system and vehicle-to-vehicle combat" are just some of the changes coming.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty price

(Image credit: CDPR)

A question many of you are asking: Is Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty going to be free? We took it straight to Radek Grabowski, the global PR director for CD Projekt Red. "As for the expansion's pricing, we have not revealed the exact details yet – but it will be a paid one."

CDPR has some experience with premium expansions. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt had two major expansions in its lifecycle, alongside 16 free DLC updates. The Hearts of Stone expansion released in 2015, just five months after the release of The Witcher 3, priced at $9.99; the larger Blood and Wine expansion launched in May 2016, at a $19.99 price point. While CDPR has yet to confirm the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty price, Grabowski has reaffirmed the studio's philosophy towards expansions: "I can also say that our expansions are traditionally cheaper than full-price games."

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty setting and story

(Image credit: CDPR)

The Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty setting will take us to an all-new district of Night City. Game director Gabriel Amatangelo says that the expansion "primarily takes places" in a previously unexplored area – which speculation suggests to be the Pacifica Combat Zone. This area is part of the southwestern block of the map and remains one of the most dangerous areas of Night City, having been walled off from the rest of Pacifica before construction of the district was even completed.

In fact, if you linger around in Coastview for long enough, you may even hear some concerned citizens whispering rumors about the NCPD disposing of dangerous criminals behind the combat zone walls. There are two collectable Shards in Cyberpunk 2077 that hint toward further strife within the Pacifica Combat Zone, noting the presence of an armed militia and General who doesn't take kindly to scavengers.

With CDPR teasing that Phantom Liberty will be a "spy-thriller expansion", and with the trailer showing V reciting a pledge allegiance to the New United States of America (no friend to Pacifica, if history tells us anything), expect infiltration and espionage to be on the cards here. Game director Gabriel Amatangelo hasn't said much, but he did tease that Phantom Liberty is "a new style of plot, which we're having fun with.'

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty characters

(Image credit: CDPR)

CDPR says that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will feature a "new cast of characters", although there are some returning favorites too. We know that we'll be playing as V, likely carrying on progression from the core campaign, while Keanu Reeves has already confirmed his involvement: "It's awesome to be back to be playing the role of Johnny, and I hope you're excited to see him rocking out once more in the dark future."

Cyberpunk 2077 radio stations

(Image credit: CDPR)

Cyberpunk 2077 will feature a brand new radio station, which is notable because it will feature music created by members of the community. 89.7 Growl FM will contain 12-to-15 tracks submitted by Cyberpunk 2077 players, and CDPR is accepting submissions until November 30, 2022 (opens in new tab). We also know that Night City's independent community radio station will be hosted by DJ ASH, who is voiced by influencer Sasha Grey (opens in new tab).

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty development

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red )

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is the only "planned" expansion that CDPR is preparing for its RPG. This was first hinted at in some correspondence around the September Night City Wire showcase, and was later confirmed by CDPR's global PR director Radek Grabowski in a statement to Polygon (opens in new tab): "I can confirm that Phantom Liberty is the only planned expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 – i.e. there are no plans for more expansions beyond that."

As for the support CDPR is throwing behind Phantom Liberty, we know that roughly half of the studio is working on the expansion . As for what the other half is doing, we know that many are currently involved in pre-production of The Witcher 4, although there's plenty of other upcoming CD Projekt Red games in various stages of development too.

One of the most exciting is Cyberpunk Orion, which CDPR says is a "Cyberpunk 2077 sequel that will prove the full power and potential of the Cyberpunk universe." There's no release date available for this project, but it's expected to launch after The Witcher 4: Polaris and before Project Hadar , a new IP outside of the Witcher and Cyberpunk franchises that's currently in the conceptual phase of development.

Cyberpunk 2077 sequel

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)