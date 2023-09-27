How to get the Cyberpunk 2077 Errata katana

The Cyberpunk 2077 Errata katana is a powerful new melee weapon, and getting it requires you to search an old power plant or maybe buy it. Finding it requires you to delve back into the Electric Corporation building but you can buy it only from the new Phantom Liberty black market vendor. However, regardless of how you get it, the thermal-damage katana can cleave and burn enemies, making it great against plenty of Night City’s worst in Cyberpunk 2077. I’ve laid out the two ways you can get the Errata thermal katana in Cyberpunk 2077 below.

How to buy the Cyberpunk 2077 Errata thermal katana

Since the Errata katana is an Iconic weapon, it means you should be able to buy it from the Black Market Vendor called Herold found in the Dogtown Stadium.

This vendor sells all sorts of weapons, including Iconic weapons that you’ve missed and have become unobtainable or at least hard to get without specific requirements. Herold was selling the Errata for €$63,842 when I checked, so it’s hardly cheap. Obviously, this method requires you to own and start Phantom Liberty, as you can’t enter Dogtown to meet Herold without it. I also found that if you start Phantom Liberty by skipping ahead with a new character, you are locked out of the building that contains Errata, so you must buy it.

Cyberpunk 2077 Errata thermal katana location

If you don’t have Phantom Liberty or don’t want to support Herold’s black-market business, you might still be able to find the Errata melee weapon lying around, although there are a couple of caveats. Firstly, you must have completed the Disasterpiece mission (it comes a few missions after the initial Arasaka heist, so it’s not too far into the game) as the katana is found in the building that you eventually investigate with Judy. Secondly, I found that my Technical Ability attribute needed to be level 14 or higher to open a particular door, as the usual door through is completely sealed.



If you meet those requirements, here’s where to look to find the Errata katana in Cyberpunk 2077:

Head to the derelict Electric Corporation plant northeast of the Republic East fast travel point in the Arroyo area of Santo Domingo. Get inside the building through any of the available doors. Head to the southwest corner of the building and go down the stairs marked “Sector 0” and head through the door. Go left through the white gate into Sector 1. Keep going straight to the end of the corridor then turn right and head down in the next room with lots of crates and desks. Head through the gate next to the yellow generator machine and turn right into the breakroom. Keep going right, head down the stairs leading to Sector 2, then go through the door covered in red light. Use your Technical Ability to open the double doors to the left. Follow the corridor into the incinerator room and grab the Errata katana from the incinerator.

With that, you got the Errata katana weapon and can slice and scorch your foes with it. Since it's an Iconic weapon, make sure you keep upgrade it when possible so that it's as powerful as possible.



