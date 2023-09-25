Not sure how to start Phantom Liberty in Cyberpunk 2077? You can get straight into the expansion from the menu, but you will skip all of the story up until the earliest point Phantom Liberty can be accessed. This means you'll miss certain beats so if it's your first time playing Cyberpunk 2077, this definitely isn't recommended. But, if you are starting a new game from the very start - as CD Projekt Red recommends with 2.0 - Phantom Liberty isn't available from the get-go, and you can't just finish the introduction to get straight to the new expansion. Here's what you need to know about how to start Phantom Liberty in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to start Phantom Liberty

If you start a new game in Cyberpunk 2077 and you're wondering how to access Phantom Liberty, you must play through the game's story until you finish the 'Transmission' quest. This occurs during the Pacifica storyline, with the Voodoo Boys. It takes place after 'M'ap Tann Pelen' and 'I Walk The Line' in Act 2 and all three quests are given to you by Soulkiller. After you finish Transmission, you'll receive a call from somebody called Songbird, adding the 'Dog Eat Dog' mission to your journal, which is the start of Phantom Liberty.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

However, if you're carrying on from an existing Cyberpunk 2077 save file and you've already finished Transmission, Songbird will reach out to you within the first couple of minutes of you loading in.

Alternatively, if you start a new game, you can also choose to skip straight to Phantom Liberty. This lets you customize V's appearance like normal and choose their Cyberpunk 2077 lifepath, but starts you off at level 15 with a good selection of weapons and cyberware, your Perk and Attribute points allocated for you, and any essential main story missions in your journal. You can freely reallocate your Perk points thanks to the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update, and you get a one-time respec for your Attribute points.

Regardless of how you start Phantom Liberty, Songbird will tell you that she can save your life - that is, save V from the relic inside her head that is slowly killing them, but only if you help her... Talk to her and she'll tell you to meet her by the entrance to Dogtown. From here, you'll sneak inside the district, past the Barghest soldiers - the private military firm run by Kurt Hansen, one of the villains of Phantom Liberty.

Dogtown is the all-new region on the Cyberpunk 2077 map , situated by the old stadium in Night City. The region itself isn't particularly big compared to the rest of the game, but it is densely packed with quests and building interiors to explore, and it works well for Phantom Liberty's spy-themed gameplay.