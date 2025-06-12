Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2 is not without its flaws, but this is the best portable trip to Night City so far

Saying Cyberpunk 2077 is a fantastic game doesn't generate heated discussions online anymore. 2023's big Phantom Liberty expansion and the linked systemic rework turned things around. Moreover, that wasn't the end of the road for the game, which has gotten further enhancements since then. Even after the alleged end of support we're waiting for yet another chunky update . Now, the only mountain that's left to conquer is Nintendo's hardware . Does the Switch 2 port succeed or should you stick with the experience on a handheld PC?

As the proud owner of a Steam Deck, I had some doubts about the personal enjoyment I could get out of a Nintendo Switch 2 port, but at the same time, I was extremely curious about how well it could possibly run on what's ultimately a beefed-up tablet. If this was a serious effort to bring a cutting-edge AAA title to Nintendo's new hybrid console at launch, the rest of the generation could look very promising. Now, 10 hours into Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2 – I've imported my main PC save – I can confidently say it's easily the best way to play it on the go.

As crisp-looking and smooth as Mario Kart World is, Cyberpunk 2077 is the ultimate way to push the Switch 2 to its limits right now. It's the one game that will make your jaw drop once or twice because it almost feels illegal to have something that looks this good running on 'puny' Nintendo hardware. It's not just an excellent rendition of the game as seen in all its glory on current-gen platforms and PC, but also a perfectly fine way to enjoy it for the first time... as long as you don't mind some rough edges.

Uncompromised vibes

Whereas the (admittedly impressive) Switch port of The Witcher 3 by Saber Interactive had to dial the visual presentation so much that it inevitably ended up looking different, like a PSP-era adaptation of a big PS3 release, CD Projekt Red's Switch 2 debut can be described as the developer coming out swinging.

We can thank the console's DLSS capabilities for that, but it's also clear the developer made a ton of platform-specific optimizations in order to ensure it's the real deal. Mind you, the game can chug in certain areas, including the infamous center of Dogtown and some of Night City's busier districts. Just walking or driving slowly around those parts will send the framerate below the 30 FPS cap (40 if you're on Performance mode). Try cruising fast through them and you might get proper hiccups and stutters; the RAM and CPU just can't keep up in such scenarios. Still, none of these slowdowns last too long, and it's safe to say Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2 lands closer to the Xbox Series S and low-spec modern PC experience than PS4 & Xbox One's nightmarish versions. 1080p through DLSS gets the job done here thanks to the extra sharpening involved too.

Many gamers who don't care much about settings and whatnot might also be wondering which graphics mode is best. Short answer: There's no clear winner here. Long answer: Quality looks noticeably sharper, with image that resolves more convincingly when it comes to finer details, but the extra 10 FPS (rarely constant, I must say) that come with Performance can help a great deal with the overall fluidity, especially in heated action sequences.

I'm typically a staunch defender of going with more FPS 99% of the time, yet I found myself leaning towards Quality because Performance rarely hits 40 FPS for more than a few seconds, making the loss in visual fidelity harder to swallow. Playing a first-person game at 30 FPS (with drops below possible) might seem bad, but at the time of writing, it's the more consistent experience, especially on handheld mode ( VRR isn't a thing when docked ). As for load times, don't worry about them.

When it comes to presentation, the big win is that Cyberpunk 2077 looks very much like Cyberpunk 2077. Even when you take away the sweet sweet high framerate which you can get elsewhere and fancy ray tracing, what's left on Switch 2 looks convincing and retains every delicious bit of the stunning art direction, whether it's the streets at night, the sleek vehicles, or a crowded market under the rain. Neither duller nor barren, this is Night City as I've experienced it for tens of hours on PC and PS5 before.

On the portable PC handhelds, similar visuals and performance are achievable (and DLSS still gives Switch 2 the upper hand), but the big difference is that Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2 runs and looks fine out of the box. You can even load up cross-saves in mere seconds. There are gameplay, sound, and accessibility options you can tinker with, but hitting the ground running feels great.

Nifty cyberware

On top of HDR support and spatial audio that wows even in portable mode, the Switch 2 version of Cyberpunk 2077 comes with all the bells and whistles that Nintendo spent some time marketing ahead of launch. Gyroscope enjoyers can get better precision with that aiming mode, and the console's mouse capabilities, while not ideal when playing at 30 or 40 FPS, are present too. While I'm not a fan of the latter in this game, it's a great showcase of what the console can do outside of shinier graphics and denser worlds, and made me very excited about the future of first-person and strategy games on Switch 2.

If you like tablets a bit too much, the touch screen works in menus and for actions like hacking so you can go all Tom Cruise in Minority Report instead of using the buttons like a normal gamer. In most cases, it's hard to imagine the average player messing with these options too much, but it's good to see CDPR going this deep and all-out with one of the console's launch titles. It sets a golden standard for big third-party ports moving forward, warts and all, and that's ultimately good for consumers.

Cyberpunk 2077 on the Nintendo Switch 2 could've been a curiosity, a fun experiment with somewhat middling results. Instead, it's a promise of greater things to come and a bar to match or clear going forward. With new updates and more polishing surely on the way, I find it hard to get too hung up on the rockier performance moments of a port that really feels like black magic.

If you can stomach some bumps in the road and deal with less snappy aim, there's no better option to take Night City everywhere you want. Now, if you'll excuse me, I need to replay Phantom Liberty again to try and get the best ending this time around.

