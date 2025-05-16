Nintendo finally clears up Switch 2 VRR confusion, confirming the console "supports VRR in handheld mode only"

One of the hot new Nintendo Switch 2 features touted in the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct was Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). However, Nintendo didn't make it entirely clear if VRR would be available on both handheld and TV mode, and the developer removed the mention of it working on TVs from its websites last month.

In a comment to Nintendo Life , a Nintendo representative said, "Nintendo Switch 2 supports VRR in handheld mode only. The incorrect information was initially published on the Nintendo Switch 2 website, and we apologise for the error."

The website followed up with Nintendo to ask if the mode could be coming for docked play down the line, but it was met with a "We have nothing to announce on this topic." That isn't a denial, so that hopefully means VRR will come eventually.

Notably, the PS5 also has VRR, but like the Nintendo Switch 2's TV mode, it wasn't available at launch, instead arriving 18 months after the system launched . It could be a similar situation for the Switch 2, although it would be great if it doesn't take as long.

For those unaware, VRR is a feature that ensures the game's framerate and the refresh rate of your screen stay in sync, which makes things look far smoother and gets rid of the likes of screen tearing.

While this probably won't be a big issue for the vast majority of Switch 2 users (analysts reckon there are going to be 100 million of those by 2029 ), it's nice to see Nintendo actually caring about these technical details.

