Nintendo edits out VRR mentions for Switch 2's docked mode in some regions, sparking confusion about whether the console actually has the feature or not

There's a bit of confusion over the Switch 2 and its variable refresh rate (VRR) support, as it appears that Nintendo has pulled descriptions of the console's compatibility with the feature in TV mode from websites in certain regions, including the United States.

VRR is a feature that ensures that a game's frame rate stays in sync with the refresh rate of the screen, getting rid of screen tearing and making things look smoother. The Switch 2 was originally advertised as supporting VRR both in handheld mode and TV mode, but as reported by Nintendo Everything , in some countries, the official webpage describing the new console's features has been edited slightly to remove mentions of VRR being supported when docked.

Previously in the US, as well as mentioning "support for HDR, VRR, and frame rates up to 120 fps let you enjoy vivid color, clarity, and smooth gameplay" right at the top of the page, specifically in the section about TV mode it was stated: "The system also supports HDR, VRR, and frame rates up to 120 fps on compatible TVs."

Now, on the US website , those respective sentences state that there's "support for HDR and frame rates up to 120 fps let you enjoy vivid color, clarity, and smooth gameplay," and that "the system also supports HDR and frame rates up to 120 fps on compatible TVs." No VRR to be seen. It's the same situation on the Canadian site, too, but curiously, this change hasn't been rolled out worldwide, as at the time of writing, the UK site still mentions VRR and its functionality with "compatible TVs."

Looking at the history of the US page on the Wayback Machine , it appears that this change was rolled out at some point after April 11 and before April 16. Why that is is another matter – the mixed messages make it very difficult to know whether or not the console truly does support the feature when docked, or if there's just been a bizarre mix-up on the websites. We've reached out to Nintendo for comment, and will update this article if we get any clarification on the situation.

While it feels like the Nintendo Switch 2 news is constantly evolving at this point, you can keep up with our list of upcoming Switch 2 games to see what titles are on their way to the new console.