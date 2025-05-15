Nintendo Switch 2 is arguably "the most important product launch in video game history," analysts say, who reckon it will have sold 100 million in its first 5 years

Market research firm DFC Intelligence believes that the Nintendo Switch 2 will not only be the fastest-selling console ever but that it is "arguably the most important product launch in video game history," it says in a new advisory report.

DFC Intelligence, alongside a lot of us, expected both the Nintendo Switch 2 and GTA 6 to be the injection of life gaming needed after the surge of layoffs and closures across the industry, but now that GTA has been delayed until May 26, 2026, the ball is in Nintendo's court.

The firm calls the Switch 2 "the key driver of industry growth for 2025," with it expecting 16 million consoles sold over the next year (although the analysts reckon it could sell up to 20 million if supply and demand are kept up).

However, even with that stellar first-year prediction, the firm also thinks that things will not slow down and has high expectations of Nintendo's new system. "The Switch 2, along with the growth of mobile PC game devices, is redefining the landscape of the video game industry." it says, adding, "DFC forecasts that by the end of 2029, the Switch 2 will have sold over 100 million units, making it the leading console system by a wide margin."

The Nintendo Switch hit the 100 million mark back in 2022, so this could potentially put the Switch 2 on track to hit that number a year earlier than its predecessor if this comes to pass.

If the 100 million claim wasn't bold enough, DFC also reckons that "the next few years could see Nintendo for the first time becoming the primary partner for third-party game publishers."

Given that we've seen the likes of Cyberpunk 2077, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and Elden Ring announced for the platform , it's definitely a possibility, but it will likely come down to if the Switch 2 is powerful enough to handle the rapid advancement of game tech.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you're keeping up with all the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news, be sure to check out our roundup of upcoming Switch 2 games, too.