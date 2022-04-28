PS5 VRR Update guide - When it is coming and what does it do?

Almost 18 months after launch, a PS5 VRR Update is finally coming. Confirmed by Sony, the update will add variable refresh rate support to the PS5 and will be "rolling out this week".

While an exact release date isn't yet set, we do have some details on what it aims to do, and how it'll be implemented on your PS5.

You should be seeing the PS5 VRR Update dropping on your console right now.

"Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) is planned to release on PS5 in the coming months," wrote Hideaki Nishino, senior VP of Platform Experience, in a PlayStation Blog Post on March 23, 2022.

But then another blog post on April 25, confirmed that VRR support would be "rolling out this week".

"Today, we’re excited to announce that Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support will start rolling out globally to PS5 players this week," said Nishino.

The PS5 VRR Update adds support for variable refresh rates, which is a technological term that's becoming incredibly prominent for gamers. VRR is a key feature for ensuring the games you play appear with the smoothest picture possible - without any weird artefacting, weird lines, or other irritating visual oddities.

However, it's important to note that you'll need a TV that has HDMI 2.1 ports in order to be able to take advantage of the PS5 VRR Update - which the best TVs for PS5 will have.

"On HDMI 2.1-compatible TVs and PC monitors, VRR dynamically syncs the refresh rate of the display to the PS5 console's graphical output," explains Nishnino. "This enhances visual performance for PS5 games by minimizing or eliminating visual artifacts, such as frame pacing issues and screen tearing."

"Gameplay in many PS5 titles feels smoother as scenes render instantly, graphics look crisper, and input lag is reduced."

And that's the key thing - making your games feel smoother to play. Reducing input lag is also important for anyone playing online multiplayer games where your reaction times count. So VRR support really is an excellent addition.

Sony does note that results may vary depending on your TV and the game though, so that's something to be aware of. "Please note that results may vary depending on the TV you’re using and game you’re playing. As we get closer to the feature’s release, we’ll share more details, including some of the games that will enable VRR support through a game patch."

How does the PS5 VRR support work?

(Image credit: Sony)

VRR will appear as part of the system settings in your PS5 after the update drops. Within the Screen and Video > Video Output menu, you'll then see VRR as an option. It will be set to "automatic" as standard after the update drops, but you can also turn it off, if you'd rather not utilize the feature.

"Once you’ve received the update, VRR will automatically be enabled for supported games if your PS5 console is connected to an HDMI 2.1 VRR-compatible TV or PC monitor."

Interestingly, Sony states that future games may include VRR support natively when they launch, while other games may get official support through updates or patches.

"Previously released PS5 games can be fully optimized through a game patch and future games may include VRR support at launch."

However, the PS5 VRR Update will also let you apply VRR to games that don't officially support it - as you can see in that secondary VRR option in the settings menu above.

"As an added option, you can also choose to apply VRR to PS5 games that don't support it. This feature may improve video quality for some games. If this results in any unexpected visual effects, you can turn off this option at any time. Both VRR and this secondary option can be turned off."

PS5 VRR Supported games

In the weeks after the PS5 VRR Update drops, the following games have been confirmed to get special VRR patches:

PlayStation reiterated that "previously released PS5 games can be fully optimized for VRR through a game patch and future games may include VRR support at launch", but as of writing, these are the games that are confirmed to be getting VRR updates.