I'm glad the heatwave is over, because if it wasn't I'd think I hallucinated these weird Death Stranding 2 moments, from dancing dolls to sci-fi directors fighting while making pizza

Death Stranding 2 is weird. That's not a criticism, just an observation. I've been tasked with breaking down some of the weirdest moments in this game I've not played yet, so let's unravel together, comrade.

First up, because this one is connected to a couple of other weird bits, is that there's a V-tuber director Hideo Kojima likes in the game. A Kojima friend cameo isn't odd in and of itself, but their speech is. They keep saying peko, which actually becomes quite endearing during the main mission when you meet them.

Where it gets real weird is if you deliver enough cargo for them, they give you a lovely little bunny hat. It makes Sam also say peko and other related phrases while he's wearing it. I'm cracking up at the thought of Norman Reedus having to say "peko" over and over again in the sound booth.

Luckily for Sam, he doesn't say it during other cutscenes, but even if he did I don't think this next one would be any more ridiculous. One cameo character is Japanese director Mamoru Oshii. He directed one of my favorite films of all time, Ghost in the Shell, a very successful anime film. But in Death Stranding 2, he makes pizza.

Highly acclaimed Japanese director, Mamoru Oshii fighting Norman Reedus wearing a hat Pekora gave him that makes him peko uncontrollably, while making pizza Death Stranding 2 might be Kojima’s magnum opus ngl pic.twitter.com/gYLFFtdf9jJune 26, 2025

When Sam meets him, the two engage in a very comical, slapstick fight, all the while helping each other to make the perfect pie. And in the clip we found, Sam's wearing that peko hat. See, I told you that V-tuber was connected to other strange parts of the game.

I now also understand why the crowd was chanting "pizza!" over and over again during the Death Stranding 2 World Tour event I attended where Kojima revealed he was "so bummed" all the Easter Eggs are being spoiled – even though he admits he himself retweets a lot of them.

Next up are a couple of Dollman – a little sentient doll who's also a bloke, duh – scenes. One involves Sam and the puppet singing together in a hot spring. It actually looks quite relaxing.

The next has Dollman take the spotlight, literally. A streamer gets asked if she's played Dollman's favorite song in Sam's room – Horizon Dreamer by Daichi Miura – and when she does, he hops off the shelf and starts to dance. Then, several puppet backup dancers join him, as does a real person. It's wild. "I think Sam just hallucinated that," the streamer says while laughing.

And finally, the last bit of frivolity in this list. We all know Kojima has a penchant for Hollywood and international film. He loves working with directors, as Pizzaman, George Miller, and Guillermo del Toro prove. But for this Easter egg, he's made himself a star. Well, several stars, actually.

When Sam is in those relaxing hot springs but not singing with Dollman, you can look up at the starry night sky. In it, you'll find a particularly bright constellation, and if you look at it, an image of Kojima himself will appear.

What's great is that Kojima says he puts all these references into the game himself, His team doesn't humor him, they just let him get on with it if he wants to. I suppose when your name is on the office, you can do what you want. Never change, Kojima.