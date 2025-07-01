If you gaze at the night sky in Death Stranding 2 while taking a bath, you might see a constellation shaped like Hideo Kojima's face looking back at you
Kojima Productions' Death Stranding 2, a Hideo Kojima game written by Hideo Kojima, directed by Hideo Kojima, produced by Hideo Kojima, and also featuring Hideo Kojima
There are two things Hideo Kojima can't resist putting into his games: bizarre Easter eggs and himself. So it's with little surprise I now report to you that Death Stranding 2 features a bizarre Easter egg with a Kojima cameo. All you have to do is look to the stars.
"Took a bath in Death Stranding 2, looked up at the sky and saw Hideo Kojima," as content creator GermanStrands says on Twitter, with an accompanying video showing a photo of Kojima lighting up the night sky. "LMAO pls never change."
Apparently you can find this sight by relaxing in the hot spring near Heartman's lab. The Motherhood hot spring, meanwhile, will let you look up at a constellation featuring the Kojima Productions logo. I don't know what all the other hot springs have in store for eager stargazers, but I'm eager to find out for myself.
This isn't even the most on-the-nose Kojima cameo you'll find in one of his games. He's a recruitable soldier in Metal Gear Solid games with base-building elements, like Peace Walker and The Phantom Pain, letting you add him to Big Boss's ever-expanding army.
I think that technically makes Kojima a canonical part of the Metal Gear lore, but I don't know if he's also part of Death Stranding lore in the same way. That weird goo monster he appears as in the first game is probably just a weird nightmare ... probably.
Hideo Kojima was "so bummed" Death Stranding 2 Easter eggs were "revealed on social media right away," but "I'm retweeting all these things so the blame is on me."
