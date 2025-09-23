Physint: Everything we know about Hideo Kojima's new game

Back in 2024, Kojima Productions revealed one of the most highly anticipated upcoming action games on the horizon, Physint. Why is this upcoming Hideo Kojima game so exciting, you ask? Well, it marks the legendary game director's grand return to the action-espionage genre, you know, the genre that Kojima helped pioneer through his iconic Metal Gear series.

Needless to say, fans (us included) are very excited for the new game, and thanks to a recent livestream event in 2025, which celebrated Kojima Productions' 10th anniversary, we now have a whole slew of new information about the title to unpack. From casting announcements, a shiny new poster, and more, Physint's production is starting to pick up steam and will be heading our way after Kojima's title OD releases.

So to keep you up to speed, we've gathered all the information that you need to know ahead of Physint's launch. From release date clues, its development journey, and more, here's everything that you need to know about Kojima's next big PlayStation exclusive.

(Image credit: PlayStation / Kojima Productions)

Currently, there is no Physint release date that's been confirmed. However, it seems like we may be getting a 2030 release window. Back in May 2025, Kojima shared that Physint is "another five or six years" away, and 2030 would be the earliest we can expect to see the title according to his own timeline.

The good news is that we can't imagine many delays as development seems to be trucking along nicely. During the 10th anniversary celebration event for Kojima Productions (the Beyond the Strand livestream), we got new casting details for Physint as well as a new poster. Work is very much underway, and we are betting that we'll be seeing more news and details on the project soon.

Physint platforms are unconfirmed

(Image credit: Sony)

We know for sure that Physint will be coming to PlayStation. However, due to it potentially launching around 2030, it would be in the PS6 era, so it's still not fully confirmed if it will be on our list of upcoming PS5 games as a result.

We may be looking at a future PS6 exclusive here, folks. However, that's just speculation for now. No platforms have been locked down just yet, so who knows? What we do know is that this is likely going to be a PlayStation exclusive since Sony is working closely with Kojima Productions on the project, and both Death Stranding and Death Stranding 2 started as console exclusives as well.

So, sorry Nintendo fans, I wouldn't count on Physint being added to our list of upcoming Switch 2 games any time soon.

Is there a Physint trailer?

(Image credit: Xbox)

At the time of writing, there is no Physint trailer. However, we have seen multiple clips of Kojima discussing the upcoming project, and we recently got our first poster for the upcoming game. You can see a shot of the poster below.

The poster shows a man, whose face is covered by a shadow, front and center, while holding a gun. A dark cityscape frames the mysterious man from behind, and the vibes are very Noire/ dystopian coded. Hopefully, we will get a trailer soon, once the main actor who will be taking on this man from the poster has been announced. We will update this page as soon as teasers heads our way.

Physint gameplay

(Image credit: Konami)

Physint is a brand-new IP and "next generation action-espionage" game. While the game is still in its conceptual phase, it's being touted as something of a spiritual successor to Kojima's iconic Metal Gear Solid series (aka some of the best stealth games ever made).

Although we don't know the story just yet, from the poster, it seems like the gameplay will follow one man in particular, who (judging by his gun and put-together outfit) is no stranger to a life in the shadows and violence. We also know that the story will feature a large cast as Kojima has revealed three confirmed actors so far (Charlee Fraser, Don Lee, and Minami Hamabe) and has also teased that more announcements will come in the future.

But while we don't know much about the story yet, we do know a bit more about the technology and vision that will be dictating the direction of gameplay development.

During the announcement for the game back in 2024, Kojima stated that the upcoming title is the "culmination" of his work in the industry thus far, blending "cutting-edge technology and talent from around the world to create it." We know that Physint is using an advanced version of the Decima Engine (used in Death Stranding 2 and OD), and that Kojima is seeking to break the boundaries between game and film with his title.

In fact, back in February 2024, Kojima said it will "transcend the barrier between films and video games", and later teased you could be mistaken for watching a movie while playing it.

Physint development

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

Physint is being developed by Kojima Productions, and it seems like work is finally kicking off on the game as well. Back in 2024, during its reveal announcement, Kojima shared that after the release of Death Stranding 2, he would be pushing forward with Physint in earnest. Well, Death Stranding 2 is now out (read our Death Stranding 2 review for more on that), so Physint has our full attention.

However, it should be noted that OD is the next game on Kojima Productions' Docket, so we are only at the beginning stages of Physint's journey. In fact, during a recent live-stream in Japan, Kojima revealed that he is currently working on the concepts by himself for Physint and is thinking about characters as well as casting for the lead. He doesn't have a full screenplay to share yet, though.

Three actors have been confirmed so far as part of the Physint cast, with Charlee Fraser, Don Lee, and Minami Hamabe on board. However, Kojima did also tease that more stars have been cast, and "more" announcements will be coming up. During the anniversary livestream, we also got to see a shot of Hamabe in CG.

While it's not a lot, it does indicate that development (whatever stage it may be in) is going well. However, we'll keep you posted as more news heads our way.

