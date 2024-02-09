Hideo Kojima minces no words on his new action espionage game: "If your mother walks in and sees you playing this game, she'll think you're watching a movie"

Hideo Kojima's new game, the action espionage title Physint, is set to "transcend the barriers between film and video games." In fact, Kojima says that Physint will be close enough to a movie that it'll even fool your mom.

In his returning HideoTube series on YouTube, Kojima says that Physint will be "both a game and a movie at the same time. That’s why we were at Sony Pictures." The line seems to be slightly closer to game than movie, though. "Of course, it will be a game. However, if your mother walks in and sees you playing this game, she’ll think you’re watching a movie. I’m not sure how far we can take it yet."

Kojima's love of film is evident everywhere from his Twitter profile to the lengthy cutscenes in his games, and fans have often joked that he's as much an aspiring filmmaker as a game director. Yet it seems he's not interested in leaving his game development studio behind. "I get many requests from Hollywood to make films, but I’ve refused them. Because I have my own company now, I can’t leave for 1 or 2 years to go make a movie. The company would collapse."

During this same discussion, Kojima revealed that the genesis for Physint came during a 2020 health scare. Reflecting on fans spending the better part of a decade asking for him to make a new Metal Gear, he decided to make Physint in response to those requests.

But with those Hollywood requests on the table, Kojima says "I talked to Guillermo del Toro about it. And he said, 'Hideo, what you’re making is already a movie. Keep going as you are.' His words saved me. And since we'll be working with many creators in the business, though the output is a game, it won’t be too different from movies."

