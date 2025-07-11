Look out Superman and Krypto, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has its own adorable dog

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the next big superhero epic of the summer, and it's got a new trailer that promises the unique viewing experience of seeing the movie in "Fantastivision." What's Fantastivision? Judging by the new clip, it's making everything look like 1965. In other words, it's more of a vibes-based catchphrase than some actual special film experience.

That said, the new trailer shows off all manner of fun FF bits, even referring to the team as "Marvel's First Family," their comic book nickname . We get a look at HERBIE babysitting little Franklin, more of Sue and Reed's powers, Johnny being a heart-throb, Silver Surfer riding the spaceways, and of course, Ben Grimm bonding with an adorable dog.

Check it out:

While we're not sure if the pup is just there for one scene to watch him tow in a ship, The Thing actually does have a dog in comics . She's a recent addition to the family, having been adopted by Ben Grimm and his family just a couple years ago.

She's a sweet little terrier named Princess, and while she doesn't have super powers like Krypto, she's part of the long tradition of superheroes and their pets. Maybe Ben will wind up adopting the dog in the movie. After all, if you're trying to win over an audience, what goes better together than dogs and babies?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25.