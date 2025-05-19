Hideo Kojima says Metal Gear spiritual successor Physint is still "another five or six years" away, and that he may finally direct a movie after

Hideo Kojima has told a French magazine that his upcoming Metal Gear spiritual successor, Physint, is still "another five or six years" away.

Hideo Kojima is weeks away from launching his studio's next game, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, but from the looks of things, he's already planned out the next 10-or-so years of his life (and planned out ideas to leave behind after he's gone). After the Death Stranding sequel, there are two more upcoming Hideo Kojima games currently announced: OD, an upcoming horror game that's being made in partnership with director Jordan Peele for Xbox Game Studios, and Physint, a new entry in the "action-espionage" genre (so basically, a Metal Gear spiritual successor).

Physint was confirmed at the end of a State of Play last January, but there hasn't been any news on it since then. With Death Stranding 2 and OD in the way, many assumed it would be a while away yet, and now Kojima has given a rough idea of when we can expect it.

In an interview with French magazine Le Film Francais posted by Kojima's assistant @kaizerkunkun on Twitter (and translated by ResetEra user Red Kong XIX), Kojima dropped some info about Physint when asked if he would like to direct a film. "Besides Death Stranding 2, there's also Physint in development." Kojima said, adding, "That will take me another five or six years. But maybe after that, I could finally decide to take on a film."

So, unfortunately it looks like we'll be playing Physint in 2031 at the earliest. What's interesting is that Kojima didn't mention OD. Kojima mentioned that both it and Physint faced delays due to the 2024 SAG strike, but he hasn't given any indication as to when OD will be released. If I had to guess, OD will likely release before Physint, and he will probably start revealing more about it once Death Stranding 2 has released.



