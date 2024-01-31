PlayStation State of Play January 2024 live coverage - All the news as it happens

Today's PlayStation State of Play is the second big gaming event to happen this January, it's all happening. With the Xbox Developer Direct not long in the rearview, and rumors of an imminent Nintendo Direct, it's proving to be a busy start to the year. The PlayStation State of Play is all kicking off at 2PM PT / 5PM ET / 10PM GMT. We'll be covering the stream live here on GamesRadar, starting with some theories on what we might see.

The PlayStation State of Play will run for "over 40 minutes", with Sony promising the event will feature over 15 games, including Stellar Blade, Rise of the Ronin and "other titles coming to PS5 and PSVR 2 in 2024 and beyond". The company also teases that the games will be from "talented game developers from around the world", one of which is seemingly Kojima himself, who's been posting about the State of Play on various social platforms.