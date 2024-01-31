Live
PlayStation State of Play January 2024 live coverage - All the news as it happens
Join us as we cover the PlayStation State of Play as it happens
Today's PlayStation State of Play is the second big gaming event to happen this January, it's all happening. With the Xbox Developer Direct not long in the rearview, and rumors of an imminent Nintendo Direct, it's proving to be a busy start to the year. The PlayStation State of Play is all kicking off at 2PM PT / 5PM ET / 10PM GMT. We'll be covering the stream live here on GamesRadar, starting with some theories on what we might see.
The PlayStation State of Play will run for "over 40 minutes", with Sony promising the event will feature over 15 games, including Stellar Blade, Rise of the Ronin and "other titles coming to PS5 and PSVR 2 in 2024 and beyond". The company also teases that the games will be from "talented game developers from around the world", one of which is seemingly Kojima himself, who's been posting about the State of Play on various social platforms.
What time is the PlayStation State of Play?
2PM PT
5PM ET
10PM GMT
11PM CET
8AM AEST (Feb 1)
However, the latest rumors are that the official title for Death Stranding 2 is going to be... wait for it... Death Stranding 2: On the Beach - and you can probably thank a 64-year-old movie for it.
Now, Death Stranding 2 - which is just a working title allegedly - was first revealed at the Game Awards back in 2022 with the below trailer:
Now let's start with the elephant in the room that is Hideo Kojima, who is supposed to be rocking up with Death Stranding 2.
So before everything kicks off in a few hours, let's run down what we're likely to see - and some of what we hope we'll see too.