One of 2015's best shooters is getting a sequel on PS5 and PC, and it only took 8 years

Helldivers, the well-received co-op twin-stick shooter we haven't seen since 2015, is getting a third-person sequel on PS5 and PC.

Helldivers 2 was one of the earliest games shown at today's live PlayStation Showcase , and it looks much more ambitious than even the Dive Harder Edition of the original, which has racked up some impressive reviews on Steam alone.

With something of an Earth Defense Force vibe, Helldivers 2 asks players to explore the galaxy and introduce hostile creatures to the "sophisticated technology" of Super Earth. Yes, it's called Super Earth. We're fully in over-the-shoulder territory now, but it looks like co-op play is back.

Helldivers 2 is coming to PS5 and PC in 2023.

This story is developing...