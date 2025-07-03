Marvel's new Black Panther animated series Eyes of Wakanda gets a remarkably Disney-fied first teaser
Get your first look at Marvel's new Black Panther animated series Eyes of Wakanda
"Wakanda’s secrets span centuries," reads the tagline for Marvel's new animated streaming series Eyes of Wakanda, which digs deep into the hidden history of the Black Panther's homeland. Eyes of Wakanda will soon premiere on Disney Plus, and the first teaser for the series shows off an animation style that will feel right at home at the House of Mouse.
Here's the teaser:
"Marvel Animation’s new action-adventure series Eyes of Wakanda follows the adventures of brave Wakandan warriors throughout history," reads Marvel Studios' official synopsis for Eyes of Wakanda. "In this globe-trotting adventure, the heroes must carry-out dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts from the enemies of Wakanda. They are the Hatut Zaraze and this is their story."
In comics, the Hatut Zaraze are a Wakandan tribe whose name translates to "Dogs of War" in their native tongue who act as something along the lines of Wakanda's secret police, using violently questionable methods to defeat the enemies of the hidden nation.
In the MCU, the Hatut Zeraze are Wakandan sleeper agents and spies stationed throughout the world, the most famous cinematic example being Erik Killmonger's father, who is killed in the beginning of the first Black Panther film.
Eyes of Wakanda will follow different incarnations of the Hatut Zeraze throughout history, exploring the group's relationship to the Black Panther, and to the Marvel Cinematic Universe at large.
Eyes of Wakanda premieres on Disney Plus on August 6. For more, check out our guides to upcoming Marvel movies and shows and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
