Marvel's new Black Panther animated series Eyes of Wakanda gets a remarkably Disney-fied first teaser

"Wakanda’s secrets span centuries," reads the tagline for Marvel's new animated streaming series Eyes of Wakanda, which digs deep into the hidden history of the Black Panther's homeland. Eyes of Wakanda will soon premiere on Disney Plus, and the first teaser for the series shows off an animation style that will feel right at home at the House of Mouse.

Here's the teaser:

Marvel Animation’s Eyes of Wakanda | Official Sneak Peek | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

"Marvel Animation’s new action-adventure series Eyes of Wakanda follows the adventures of brave Wakandan warriors throughout history," reads Marvel Studios' official synopsis for Eyes of Wakanda. "In this globe-trotting adventure, the heroes must carry-out dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts from the enemies of Wakanda. They are the Hatut Zaraze and this is their story."

In comics, the Hatut Zaraze are a Wakandan tribe whose name translates to "Dogs of War" in their native tongue who act as something along the lines of Wakanda's secret police, using violently questionable methods to defeat the enemies of the hidden nation.

In the MCU, the Hatut Zeraze are Wakandan sleeper agents and spies stationed throughout the world, the most famous cinematic example being Erik Killmonger's father, who is killed in the beginning of the first Black Panther film.

Eyes of Wakanda will follow different incarnations of the Hatut Zeraze throughout history, exploring the group's relationship to the Black Panther, and to the Marvel Cinematic Universe at large.

Eyes of Wakanda premieres on Disney Plus on August 6. For more, check out our guides to upcoming Marvel movies and shows and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.