The most anticipated new Disney movies of 2019 and beyond

Thanks to Disney Plus, we're able to relive some of the House of Mouse's biggest classics. But about the new Disney movies on the horizon? Frozen 2 is just days away, while Pixar is cooking up a couple of sure-fire corkers in 2020. And there's plenty more coming over the next few years that you need to focus on.

Across the next two pages, you'll find out about all the new Disney movies releasing in theaters, including Soul, Onward, Raya and the Last Dragon, and a handful of live-action remakes too, including The Little Mermaid. Disney never fails to deliver a dose of magic. Let's see what it's been conjuring up this time.

New Disney movies (2019)

Frozen 2

Release date: November 27, 2019

'Let It Go' probably still hasn't left your head, but it's time for the sequel to start burrowing some more earworms down into the icy depths of your soul. Frozen 2 even has a trailer, too, which details Elsa's plight. Anna, Olaf, Sven, and Kristoff will all attempt to help the Disney Princess as she struggles to come to terms with her power. Expect toe-tapping tunes, gorgeous animation and, if the trailer below is anything to go by, a story that will rival the very best Disney has to offer.

More recently, Frozen 2 reactions have surfaced, hinting at a possible Let It Go-beater, and a potential improvement on an already beloved original.

Evan Rachel Wood will voice Anna and Elsa's mother and she'll be appearing in a flashback scene, which was shown off at D23 but isn't yet available online. Elsewhere in the exclusive look, Kristoff attempts a proposal to Anna, which doesn't quite go to plan.

A second trailer has also recently launched, detailing more of Elsa's journey, as well as revealing new characters.

Alfred Molina will voice Elsa and Anna's father, King Agnarr; new clan the Northuldra have also been introduced, and can count Honeymaren (Rachel Matthews) and Ryder (Jason Ritter) among its members. Yelena is the group's leader and is played by Martha Plimpton. Watch the new trailer below.

New Disney movies (2020)

Onward

Release date: March 6, 2020

Pixar isn’t stopping with Toy Story 4. Their next animated adventure is Onward, a movie about a storybook world that’s rapidly losing its magic. Surreal sights such as unicorns and mermaids are being weighed down by the mundane nature of everyday life. Tom Holland and Chris Pratt star as a pair of elven brothers who are on the hunt for that lost fairytale feeling. The trailer shows Pixar hasn’t lost the magic touch when it comes to making vibrant worlds teeming with life and laugh-a-minute visual gags.

An extended look was shown at D23. In it, Holland and Pratt's characters (Ian and Barley) are given a staff as a present from their now-dead father for their 16th birthday. Ian, though, accidentally shrinks Barley in one of two clips.

Those holding out for that footage may have been disappointed, but Disney Pixar saved the day with a flick of their magic wand: a second Onward trailer is now out in the wild, featuring a look at Ian and Barley's quest to revive their dead dad. It's not as morbid as it sounds, promise.

Mulan

Release date: March 21, 2020

The all-singing, all-dancing aspect of Mulan is gone, and red dragon Mushu is MIA, but Mulan's trailer captures all the spirit of the original. Yifei Liu stars as Mulan, while the likes of Donnie Yen and Jet Li will also play a part in the Mulan live-action remake.

Yes. It's a remake, but not as you know it. Your memories of the 1998 animated movie will thankfully be left intact as Disney's 2020 take is going to take more than a few cues from the original source material, the Ballad of Mulan. Judging by the trailer, that means a more authentic look, plus vibrant colours that shimmer on the screen. In animation, everything is colourful as a rule; here, the rich reds and gorgeous greens pop in a way rarely seen in live-action cinema. This could be the sleeper hit of 2020, which is hilarious to think when it's pretty much nailed-on to make a billion dollars.

Soul

Release date: June 19, 2020

With just over six months until Soul releases, it was about time for one of Pixar's new movies to make its bow. So it proved as its first trailer arrived in November.

Soul will feature a struggling teacher, voiced by Jamie Foxx, who has grand aspirations to play at New York's hottest jazz club. In a bizarre twist, however, his soul departs from his body (is he dead? It isn't clear) and must attend a You Seminar to help train the soul.

Along the way, Foxx's character meets 22, voiced by Tina Fey.

It all sounds delightfully dark and, if Pixar's involvement is any indication, it's sure to have a lot of heart and, yes, soul. One to watch for sure.

Jungle Cruise

Release date: July 24, 2020

Somehow not the first Disney movie based on a theme park ride (Pirates of the Caribbean got there well over 15 years ago now), Jungle Cruise recruits Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's comedic action chops and throws them in with Emily Blunt, who plays the swashbuckling scientist Lily. The pair embark on an adventure to find the Tree of Life. UK fans will also be pleased to know that comedian Jack Whitehall is also along for the trip, playing Lily's brother.

Raya and the Last Dragon

Just Announced: Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon, starring @cassandrasteele (Raya) and @Awkwafina (Sisu, the Last Dragon). Check out all-new concept art, and see the film in theaters November 2020. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/V40bv64IIpAugust 24, 2019

Release date: November 25, 2020

The last of 2020's new Disney movies, Raya and the Last Dragon was first announced at D23 2019.

Purporting to be an epic tale set in the fictional land of Lumandra, Raya and the Last Dragon will follow the titular Raya (voiced by Cassie Steele) as she sets out in search of the last dragon. No trailers or images yet, but we also know that Awkafina will be voicing the Last Dragon. There's also a just-released concept art for you to feast your eyes on.