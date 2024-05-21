Pirates of the Caribbean producer confirms two new movies are in development – including the Margot Robbie film

The future of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise just got a little bit clearer – producer Jerry Bruckheimer has offered an exciting update that not one but two new movies are in development.

"It's two different movies," Bruckheimer told Entertainment Weekly, referring to a reboot penned by Jeff Nathanson and a separate film scripted by Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson, which would be the mysterious Margot Robbie project that was previously thought to be scrapped. "We hope to get 'em both made, and I think Disney agrees they really want to make the Margot one, too," he added.

"We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led – not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story – which we thought would've been really cool, but I guess they don't want to do it," Robbie said back in 2022, seemingly laying the project to rest.

Bruckheimer, though, said in the same year that the project was still on: "It's alive for me. It's alive for Disney. I'm sure she was disappointed it didn't go first – or maybe not because she's very busy, so it might be a blessing to push this a bit. We believe we'll get it made. It's a very strong story."

It remains to be seen just what happens next in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, then, but one thing does seem to be for sure – we're getting more movies.

