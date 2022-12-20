Margot Robbie's Pirates of the Caribbean movie is still alive – despite her claiming it's not

By Emily Garbutt
"It's alive for me. It's alive for Disney"

Margot Robbie's Pirates of the Caribbean movie is still in the works, according to the franchise's producer, despite Robbie recently saying it wasn't.

When asked why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 has been so hard to crack, producer Jerry Bruckheimer told The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab): "Oh God, they're all hard. I think we're getting very close on that one, too. We have a very good script. We developed two of them — the one with Margot Robbie and one with a younger cast. The Margot Robbie one needs a little more work. The younger cast one is close. Hopefully we'll get both of them."

However, Robbie told Vanity Fair (opens in new tab) last month: "We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led – not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story – which we thought would've been really cool, but I guess they don't want to do it."

When questioned on Robbie's claims, Bruckheimer continued: "It's alive for me. It's alive for Disney. I'm sure she was disappointed it didn't go first – or maybe not because she's very busy, so it might be a blessing to push this a bit. We believe we'll get it made. It's a very strong story."

Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson is attached to pen the script of the Robbie-led spin-off, while franchise mainstay Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin are writing the script for the movie Bruckheimer references with a younger cast.

While we wait to see what's next for the Pirates of the Caribbean series, check out our guide to all the most exciting 2023 movie release dates.

