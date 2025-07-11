As Monster Hunter Wilds struggles with "Overwhelmingly Negative" Steam reviews, fans praise Capcom "for listening" as it confirms plans to add permanent Arch-tempered monster variants

There are two things the Monster Hunter Wilds community has requested since the game's release earlier this year – permanent event quests and Arch-tempered variants – and now, thanks to the power of fans' FOMO, Capcom is introducing the latter.

That's right, Arch-tempered monsters will soon be permanently available to hunt in-game, as the developer reveals in a new online post. "In response to the requests we received regarding Arch-tempered monsters and their time-limited availability," says Capcom, "we are planning to make improvements in the future." Straying from the Monster Hunter Wilds roadmap, the studio is looking instead at what players want the most.

"Arch-tempered Rey Dau and Arch-tempered Uth Duna will be made permanently available to hunt," writes the dev. "Arch-tempered Rey Dau will return on July 23 with the Festival of Accord: Flamefete and will be permanently available from that date." That's not all, though. "Arch-tempered Uth Duna will be permanently available from July 23, arriving one week earlier than initially planned," as Capcom states.

There's potentially even more exciting news in the air, too, as the dev hints at the possibility of permanent event quests in the future. "We are considering making the event quests for the upcoming Arch-tempered monsters and other event quests permanently available as well," reads the post. "Once we've finalised the details of these improvements, we'll share exactly what they are, as well as when they will be implemented."

It's great news for fans, especially as "Overwhelmingly Negative" reviews on Steam flood the game's recent ratings. New comments prove as much, with some praising Capcom, saying "W for listening," and others calling the coming introduction of permanent Arch-tempered monsters "an amazing change." Many also share their hopes for permanent event quests, pointing to past entries like Sunbreak as an example of the system working well.



