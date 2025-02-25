Monster Hunter Wilds roadmap and all upcoming content

The Monster Hunter Wilds roadmap for future content is looking quite thin, though we do know two free updates will be coming. The Spring Title Update will see the return of the Mizutsune while the Summer Title Update will bring another critter to Monster Hunter Wilds, but it's a mystery as to what it will be. Here's everything you need to know about upcoming monsters and activities for Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds content roadmap

Monster Hunter Wilds has a sparse content roadmap for now, but hopefully Capcom will reveal more details about what's to come shortly after launch. So far, we know that the game will be getting at least two free title updates as the roadmap lays out what will be coming in the spring and summer after launch and says, "to be continued…".

If you were hoping for tougher hunts with Master Rank at launch, that unfortunately won't be happening and there's nothing to suggest this endgame difficulty will be added within this roadmap's vague seasonal timeframe. In the past, Master Rank has always been added as part of the larger post-launch expansions (Iceborne for MH World and Sunbreak for MH Rise), so it seems likely that Monster Hunter Wilds will follow that pattern, although there is no word on an expansion yet.

Furthermore, two Cosmetic DLC Packs will release but only for those who own the Premium Deluxe Edition of the game. These packs will include Layered Armor and Pendants, which you can use to change your Monster Hunter Wilds armor appearance.

Those are the basic details on what to expect for the future of Monster Hunter Wilds but here are the specifics for each of the currently announced title updates:

The Spring Title Update is the first major update with new features for Monster Hunter Wilds. It's free to all players, so everyone can expect to see the following additions:

Mizutsune monster: The massive Mizutsune monster makes a return, joining the already huge Monster Hunter Wilds roster. If you're not aware of this colossal creature it's a serpentine, dragon-like creature that's almost like a hybrid of a mythical kitsune fox and a crocodile. Expect it to be a serious challenge.

Additional updates and event quests: Capcom's keeping things vague for now but expect more challenges and limited-time hunts to overcome when the Spring Title Update rolls arounds.

Cosmetic DLC Pack 1 for Premium Deluxe Edition owners is arriving in spring 2025, so it may coincide with the release of this Title Update.

Information on the second major free update for Monster Hunter Wilds is even more vague. Here's what we know so far:

Additional monster: Capcom is keeping a tight lid on what the monster is for now. While it isn't explciity confirmed or denied describing the monster as "additional" rather than new suggests it might be another returning monster like the Mizutsune, but that's pure speculation on my part.

Event quests: Again, there will be more limited-time hunts and event challenges to complete with the release of the Summer Title Update.

Cosmetic DLC Pack 2 for Premium Deluxe Edition owners is due sometime in the summer 2025, so hopefully it joins this Title Update, but it could arrive at a different date.

So, two free title updates are on the horizon, covering the first six months or so of Monster Hunter Wilds' release. There will no doubt be plenty more information on these updates and future ones in time, so we'll update this guide with new information as soon as it's available.

