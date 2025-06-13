Pirates of the Caribbean star says there have "been talks" about reuniting the original cast for another movie: "We'll have to see where it lands"

It's been eight years since Orlando Bloom last played blacksmith-turned-sea captain Will Turner in Disney's swashbuckling series Pirates of the Caribbean. But there's a real chance he'll reprise in the future, the actor recently revealed -- and he wouldn't be the only one returning...

While promoting his new Prime Video movie Deep Cover, Bloom appeared on British talk show This Morning, where he was asked by hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley whether or not we'd ever see himself, Keira Knightley (who plays Will's partner Elizabeth Swann), and Johnny Depp (as Jack Sparrow) onscreen together again.

"There's been all kinds of things. Who knows? There's been talk. I can't say anything at the moment, because I really don't know. They're definitely... I think they're trying to work out what it would all look like. I, personally, think it would be great to get the band back together. That would be great. But there are always different ideas, so we'll see where it lands."

Bloom has appeared in four of the five Pirates of the Caribbean films so far, though his screentime has varied across them. He was one of the three main protagonists in The Curse of the Black Pearl, Dead Man's Chest, and At World's End, before he had a cameo role in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in 2017. He was absent completely from 2011's Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

Last we heard, there was a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie and a female-led spin-off starring Margot Robbie in the works, though updates on the latter project have been scarce -- and the Barbie actor actually claimed back in 2022 that it had been scrapped.

"It's two different movies," producer Jerry Bruckheimer later told Entertainment Weekly in 2024. "We hope to get 'em both made, and I think Disney agrees they really want to make the Margot one, too."

