Jumanji 3: Release date, cast, plot speculation, and everything else we know about the upcoming adventure sequel

Are you ready to jump back into the world of Jumanji… again? You’d better have answered yes, as Jumanji 3 is on the way, and to make your journey back to the exotic land a little bit easier, we have rounded up everything you need to know about the upcoming threequel.

It’s been six years since we last followed in-game characters Dr. Smoulder, Ruby Roundhouse, Mouse, and Professor Shelly into Jumani in 2019 sequel Jumanji: The Next Level. However, the four players will soon have to fight for their lives again as Jumanji 3, which is technically Jumanji 4 if you count the '90s original, is officially in the works. The movie is set to release just in time for Christmas 2026.

So far, it looks like the bulk of the main cast is set to return. However, we still don’t know exactly what the movie will follow. Will Jumanji be a board game this time, or stay as a video game? For our theories on that and more, get ready to choose your character and jump into our guide on everything we know about Jumanji 3, from its confirmed cast, release date, plot theories, and more. After, check out our list of other upcoming movies to look out for.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Jumanji 3 will release in theaters on December 11, 2026.

The date was confirmed in 2024 by Sony Pictures. The festive release is no new thing for the franchise, as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level were both released during the month of December.

The road to release has not been easy for the third movie in the franchise. Before the team could start working on the film, production on Jumanji 3 was stunted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, Director Jake Kasdan told Collider, "We were just getting into the conversation before this global calamity."

Work then seemed to resume in 2021 when producer Hiram Garcia told ComicBook that the team had "a really fun pitch" for the movie. However, it was radio silence until 2024 when Sony not only confirmed that the movie was still happening, but locked in a Christmas-time release date.

The movie has not begun filming yet. However, seen as though Jumanji: The Next Level started filming in January 2019 and the film was released in December 2019, we can guess that Jumanji 3 might start filming sometime around January 2026.

Is there a Jumanji 3 trailer yet?

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

No, there is no teaser or trailer video released for Jumanji 3 yet, as the movie hasn't started filming. However, we can guess when it might arrive. The last Jumanji movie to hit screens, sequel Jumanji: The Next Level, started filming in January 2019, and Sony released the first trailer on July 1, 2019. So, if Jumanji 3 starts filming in January 2026, we may see the first trailer sometime during summer 2026.

Jumanji 3 cast

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Sony has not confirmed any casting details for Jumanji 3 as of yet. However, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson have all spoken on the project in the past few years, basically confirming their involvement already. Whilst on the Today show in March 2025, Black spoke on Jumanji 3, adding "Spoiler alert, I'm in it!"

With this, we expect that the franchises’ core four in-game characters will return. That’s Dwayne Johnson as Dr. Xander ‘Smolder’ Bravestone, Karen Gillan as Ruby Roundhouse, Kevin Hart as Franklin ‘Mouse’ Finbar, and Jack Black as Professor Sheldon ‘Shelly’ Oberon.

As for the real-life versions of the characters, it would also make sense for Alex Wolff, Ser'Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, and Morgan Turner to return as Spencer Gilpin, Anthony Johnson, Bethany Walker, and Martha Kaply.

It gets a little tricky when it comes to supporting cast members. Danny DeVito played Spencer’s grandfather Edward Gilpin in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, then took on a larger role in Jumanji: The Next Level as he was the one controlling player Dr. Bravestone rather than Alex. His friend Milo Walker (Danny Glover) also joined the game and hopped into the body of Mouse. However, it is not clear at this time whether DeVito or Glover will return.

As for in-game characters, we don’t know if Nick Jonas will be making an appearance as his character’s real-life counterpart seemed to put his Jumanji journey behind him in the last movie. However, Jumanji: The Next Level’s villain Jurgen the Brutal (Rory McCann) is still alive and well, meaning he could return.

As of now, this is who we expect to return in Jumanji 3:

Dwayne Johnson as Dr. Xander ‘Smolder’ Bravestone

as Dr. Xander ‘Smolder’ Bravestone Karen Gillan as Ruby Roundhouse

as Ruby Roundhouse Kevin Hart as Franklin ‘Mouse’ Finbar

as Franklin ‘Mouse’ Finbar Jack Black as Professor Sheldon ‘Shelly’ Oberon

as Professor Sheldon ‘Shelly’ Oberon Alex Wolff as Spencer Gilpin

as Spencer Gilpin Ser'Darius Blain as Anthony Johnson

as Anthony Johnson Madison Iseman as Bethany Walker

as Bethany Walker Morgan Turner as Martha Kaply

Jumanji 3 plot speculation

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

No plot details for Jumaji 3 have been revealed as of yet. However, we do have our theories. The Jumanji franchise is based on Chris Van Allsburg's picture book of the same name, which follows a group of people sucked into an enchanted board game full of wild animals and thick jungles, and experience the game like real life. Before the modern franchise came about, the book was adapted into a 1995 film of the same name starring Robin Williams.

However, despite following a similar premise, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level, and the upcoming Jumanji threequel follow a different set of characters and are in no way connected to the ‘90s movie, so we don’t think that we’ll find any clues there. As for Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level, the only thing connecting those two movies is the central characters, so that doesn’t help us whittle down what exactly Jumanji 3 could be about.

The one clue that Jumanji: The Next Level left was the post-credits scene, where we see animals from the game escaping into the real world. With this in mind, it is also possible that a few in-game avatars could have escaped to, including Jurgen the Brutal. With this in mind, it looks as though the third movie could mostly take place in the real world rather than having people jump into the game. Now that Jumanji has broken into reality, anything is possible.

Is Jumanji 3 the final Jumanji movie?

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

It looks like Jumanji 3 will not be the last movie in the Jumanji franchise. However, this could well change as Sony has not confirmed either way. We are still waiting on an official title for Jumanji 3, so when that comes, if it includes the word 'final' we’ll know this may be the last outing for our jungle-hopping, creature-crushing four.

Star Kevin Hart gave fans a fright when he spoke about his and Dwayne Johnson’s 'final' movie together. "We’re talking about, of course, another Jumanji," said Hart to Variety. "[We're] just figuring out the thing that can act as what would or could be the final chapter of he and I. We feel we need something big to put our duo to an end and not just leave it undone like something that we can say, this is going to be our last and final movie."

Although Hart is indeed looking for his and Johnson’s last move together, it is unclear whether Jumanji 3 is just that or not.

For more, check out our list of the best fantasy movies and the biggest movie release dates.