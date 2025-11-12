Jumanji 3 has entered production, with star Dwayne Johnson confirming it will be the last film in the franchise: "What a massive, fun, heartfelt adventure"

Get ready to return to the jungle as Jumanji 3 has officially entered production, but the bad news is that it will be the final movie in the franchise as we know it.

The official Jumanji Twitter account shared the news, writing, "New level unlocked. Jumanji Movie is officially in production." The post, which you can see below, also contains a picture of cast members Jack Black, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan reunited on a panel in Los Angeles.

Johnson later confirmed the news on Instagram, adding that the movie will soon be filmed in Los Angeles. However, the star then broke the news that Jumanji 3, or 4 if you count the original 1995 film as part of the new franchise, will be the final Jumanji movie. " What a massive, fun, heartfelt adventure," said Johnson, "Feels emotionally appropriate for our beloved JUMANJI franchise to end on this beautiful grace note of our final film."

But that's not all, as Johnson's post also seems to tease that the upcoming movie will call back to the '90s film, which starred Robin Williams. The last two pictures show a close-up of the original Jumanji movie's poster and a necklace with a dice pendant.

"The significance of the dice in the last picture is a little Easter egg that my character, Dr. Smolder Bravestone, wears on a necklace in our final film," said Johnson. "It’s the dice from the original 1995 JUMANJI and a way of paying homage, love, and respect to the great Robin Williams."

With the inclusion of the dice, we think this means that the upcoming movie will include the Jumanji board game just like the original movie, or it will link back to the '90s film in order to bring the franchise full circle. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: Next Level both see players pulled into the world of Jumanji via a video game, but we would love to see the board game return to the franchise somehow.

Jumanji 3 is directed by Jake Kasdan, and written by Kasdan, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg. Alongside Johnson, Black, Hart, and Gillan, it looks like stars Alex Wolff, Ser'Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, and Morgan Turner are also returning.

Jumanji 3 will release in theaters on December 11, 2026. For more, check out our list of the best fantasy movies, and keep up with upcoming movies heading your way in 2025 and beyond.