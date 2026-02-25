Jackass 5 will be "the last one", ending the prankster comedy series' 24-year run on the big screen

Johnny Knoxville says the upcoming Jackass sequel feels like a "natural place to end" the series

Jackass 3
(Image credit: Paramount)

Jackass 5 will be the last movie in the franchise, Johnny Knoxville has confirmed.

The celebrity stuntman, who created the original TV show with Jeff Tremaine and Spike Jonze back in 2000, revealed the news to Rolling Stone magazine recently. He went on to explain that it feels like "the natural place to end", before joking that that probably means it's "going to be absolutely awful".

