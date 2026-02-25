Jackass 5 will be "the last one", ending the prankster comedy series' 24-year run on the big screen

Jackass 5 will be the last movie in the franchise, Johnny Knoxville has confirmed.

The celebrity stuntman, who created the original TV show with Jeff Tremaine and Spike Jonze back in 2000, revealed the news to Rolling Stone magazine recently. He went on to explain that it feels like "the natural place to end", before joking that that probably means it's "going to be absolutely awful".

Elsewhere in the interview, Knoxville noted that he and the rest of the daredevil team, which these days consists of Dave England, Danger Ehren, Wee Man, Chris Pontius, Preston Lacy, and Steve-O, have about 80% of the fifth film's skits mapped out. The rest? They'll figure out while the cameras are rolling. "Sometimes we have rainy-day ideas, when we can't shoot what we were going to shoot. One day it was just, 'OK, go get Superglue!' We got a great bit just with me and the guys messing around with Superglue."

On set, the regular roster of pranksters will get improvisational help from relative newcomers Sean "Poopies" McInerney, Zach Holmes, Jasper Dolphin, Eric Manaka, and Rachel Wolfson, who made their Jackass debuts in 2022's Jackass Forever.

While he wouldn't give any of the existing ideas away, Knoxville teased that one set-piece they're planning revolves around the saga's least well-kept secret: Dave England's singular testicle. "We do have [something] around that that we've been trying to shoot for 15 years, and we're trying to pull off our white whale for Jackass 5. I don't want to give it away," he laughed.

Jackass 5 releases on June 26. While we wait, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way.