Netflix confirms The Witcher season 5 is coming in 2026 and releases the official synopsis for the final installment

Netflix has confirmed that The Witcher season 5 will be releasing later this year – and the streamer has released an official synopsis, too.

The final season of The Witcher will be hitting the platform in 2026, per an announcement on Tudum. We still don't know when exactly, though, so keep your eyes peeled for a narrower release window down the line.

As for what we can expect from the next installment, the synopsis reads as follows: "The time of the end is nigh: dark forces are aligning all across the Continent with villainous designs on Ciri. Even if Geralt and Yennefer can save their daughter and fulfill their last wish of reuniting as a family, they'll have to face obstacles – and enemies – the likes of which they've never faced before." It looks like we can expect an explosive final visit to the Continent, then.

The Witcher season 4 was released in October 2025 and saw Liam Hemsworth take over from Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. "He had plans for other roles that he really wanted to commit himself to," showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich said of Cavill's departure. "And for us, you don't want to hold someone and force them to be doing something that they don't want to do. I think that's why it felt like a really symbiotic decision."

The Witcher isn't the only Netflix hit wrapping up. Stranger Things season 5 recently brought the long-running show to an end – although fans were so convinced that there was a secret extra episode on the way that they crashed the site waiting for it to appear (spoiler: they were disappointed).

While we wait for The Witcher season 5 to arrive on our screens, check out our guide to the other best shows on Netflix in 2026.