The Witcher showrunner finally breaks silence on Henry Cavill's departure: "You don't want to hold someone and force them to be doing something that they don't want to do"

The Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich has finally broken her silence on Henry Cavill's departure from the Netflix show.

"He had plans for other roles that he really wanted to commit himself to," Hissrich said in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly. "And for us, you don't want to hold someone and force them to be doing something that they don't want to do. I think that's why it felt like a really symbiotic decision."

It was announced that season 3 would be Cavill's last as the White Wolf – and that he would be replaced by The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth – back in 2022. In a statement released at the time, the actor said, "My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for season 4… I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men."

Alongside Hemsworth, Laurence Fishburne and Sharlto Copley are other new additions to the cast for the long-awaited season 4, and it seems like we can expect an action-packed penultimate season.

Per the new season's official synopsis, "After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season 3, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire – and finding one another again."

The Witcher season 4 arrives on Netflix on October 30.