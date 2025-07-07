Cyberpunk Edgerunners season 2: Everything we know about CD Projekt Red's anime

Welcome back, chooms. In a surprise reveal over Anime Expo weekend, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 has been announced by CD Projekt Red.

Once again animated by Studio Trigger, one of the best anime around is ready for a second bite at the bright lights – and corrupt corpos – of Night City on Netflix. So, what can we expect? And how, if at all, will it continue from the first season's doomed love story between David and Lucy?

Below, you'll find everything we know so far about Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2. That includes the latest updates from CD Projekt Red, the first teaser, and even speculation on everything from release dates to whether you need to play Cyberpunk 2077 before the new season. For more, check out the new anime coming your way in 2025, and all the latest on Demon Slayer Infinity Castle.

(Image credit: Netflix/Studio Trigger/CD Projekt Red)

Officially, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 is coming to Netflix in "due time" according to co-CEO Michal Nowakowski.

But what could that mean? Right now, all we have is a sprinkling of material for the new season (a teaser showcasing a new lineup of characters), which suggests Studio Trigger still has plenty of work to do on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2.

The first season also had a two-year gap between the initial announcement in June 2020 and actually landing on Netflix in September 2022. We estimate it will be the same again – so all eyes are on 2027, unless we hear otherwise. Don't expect it to join the likes of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 or Fire Force season 3 next year, let's put it that way.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 story: is it a sequel?

(Image credit: Netflix/Studio Trigger/CD Projekt Red)

Described by CD Projekt Red as a "standalone 10-episode story", Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 appears to be set after the first season – but won't be a direct sequel.

Co-CEO Michal Nowakowski also confirmed we're getting a "different crew and new standalone story set in the Night City."

In fact, the developer's own words line up with that idea. "David is dead. But Night City lives on," was one of the few early story teases we got in CDPR's official blog.

The blog also sets up the plot's themes: "In a city that thrives in the spotlight of violence, one question remains: when the world is blinded by spectacle, what extremes do you have to go to make your story matter?" Additionally, Bartosz Sztybor warned fans to be "prepared for sadness."

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 cast: are season 1's characters returning?

(Image credit: Netflix/Studio Trigger/CD Projekt Red)

If you pay close attention to the latest trailer (which you can see below), there's even a taster of the new cast at 43 seconds in. Most notably, they include a child holding a camcorder, a hulking figure, and a more lithe woman wearing a hat.

It may not be a sequel, but that's not to say Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' (surviving) characters from the first season can't show up in season 2. The likes of Lucy and various other Night City high-rollers from Cyberpunk 2077 or Edgerunners could all appear next time out.

Otherwise, no cast members have been announced as of writing. We do know some of the creatives behind the scenes, however. They are: director Kai Ikarashi, lead character designer Kanno Ichigo, and showrunner/story writer Bartosz Sztybor.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 trailer: the first teaser is here

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Get the tissues out, because the first Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 trailer actually begins with a short, sharp shock to the system: a powerful reminder of the events of the first season and David being robbed of his dream of going to the moon.

After a lightning-quick runthrough of David's ill-fated escape and encounter with Adam Smasher, it then pivots to season 2 – and a lineup of silhouettes that we can only assume factor into next season's plot. This isn't the Usual Suspects, however. There's no real indication on who they are or what their motivations are.

Do I need to play Cyberpunk 2077 or watch Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 1 before season 2?

(Image credit: CD Projekt RED)

Frankly, we can't recommend Cyberpunk 2077 enough, especially thanks to the work CD Projekt Red put into its open-world sci-fi game since its disastrous launch in 2020. It's also the best way to get immersed into the unique world of Night City and its colorful residents and divides before taking the leap over to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Both the game and Edgerunners are in constant dialog with each other, too, which only helps enrich the Netflix anime for Cyberpunk 2077 players.

The question of whether to watch Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 1 before season 2 is currently left unanswered. It's one of the best anime around and pretty short, so the modern classic should already be on your watchlist regardless. There's a fair chance that some characters and plot threads could continue in season 2 – though it's going to be less of a direct sequel and more of an anthology series.

