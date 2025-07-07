Cyberpunk: Edgerunners showrunner is already preparing us for heartbreak and "sadness" in season 2 as CD Projekt Red says it's coming "in due time"

The first season of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners already broke us, and it appears the second season is about to do the same again on its return to Night City.

"I’m super happy and proud to announce that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is in production, CD Projekt Red franchise creative director Bartosz Sztybor wrote on Twitter. "I’m writing, producing and showrunning so be prepared for sadness!!"

Little is known about the gang of chooms and gonks we'll be seeing next, but CD Projekt Red co-CEO Michal Nowakowski confirmed we're getting a "different crew and new standalone story set in the Night City."

Nowakowski added, "Studio Trigger teamed up with us yet again to bring you more action. All that coming to Netflix in due time."

The first season of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners followed the street-level saga of David, a wannabe Edgerunner who falls in with a motley crew of ne'er-do-wells on the streets of Night City.

While completing jobs together, David soon falls for netrunner Lucy – and their relationship blossoms among a backdrop of stolen eddies and corrupt corpos. It's lauded as one of the best anime of the 2020s and is still sitting at a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score.

CD Projekt Red's announcement blog also seemingly confirms the fate of one character from the first season, while offering up this brief synopsis: "In a city that thrives in the spotlight of violence, one question remains: when the world is blinded by spectacle, what extremes do you have to go to make your story matter?"

