Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2 is officially happening with CDPR and Studio Trigger back for the "standalone 10-episode story from the world of Cyberpunk 2077"

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is coming back for a second standalone season streaming on Netflix, with some of the show's original creative team returning.

The second season is another "standalone 10-episode story from the world of Cyberpunk 2077 - a raw chronicle of redemption and revenge." Game developer CD Projekt Red's announcement blog goes into more detail: "In a city that thrives in the spotlight of violence, one question remains: when the world is blinded by spectacle, what extremes do you have to go to make your story matter?"

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners director Kai Ikarashi and lead character designer Kanno Ichigo are both back for a second stab at Night City, too. "They're joined by returning collaborators Masahiko Otsuka (Gurren Lagann, Promare) and Hugo Award winner Bartosz Sztybor as Showrunner, Story Writer, and Producer."

CD Projekt Red is still heavily involved with the show, as is animator Studio Trigger. We don't know much about the season's progress aside from the fact that it's "now in production with a planned release on Netflix in the future."

For anyone wondering about whether David Martinez - the first season's tragic protagonist - will show up somehow, CDPR seems to confirm the answer's a big no. "David is dead. But Night City lives on." That doesn't necessarily rule out Lucy showing up, as characters from the game did in the first season, but we should all probably expect this to be truly standalone.

💥Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is in production! 💥It presents a new standalone 10-episode story from the world of Cyberpunk 2077— a raw chronicle of redemption and revenge.❓When the world is blinded by spectacle, what extremes do you have to go to make your story matter? 👀… pic.twitter.com/jTMA89N1zKJuly 4, 2025

Alongside the announcement, CDPR also dropped the season's first gorgeous poster, showing what looks like the obscured faces and silhouettes of an entirely new ragtag crew, one of which seems to be a literal child, which isn't that out-of-pocket for Night City.

Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.3 delayed so CD Projekt can "make sure we're happy with it" as it aims for a similar patch to 2.2