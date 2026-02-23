Netflix's Devil May Cry season 2 shares new look as showrunner promises an unpredictable follow-up: "I dislike when successful shows turn into comfort food"

The second season premieres in May

Devil May Cry season 2
(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix has shared a new look at Devil May Cry season 2, with showrunner Adi Shankar doubling down on his previous comments that it's going to be "very different" from the first.

"I’m allergic to formula. I dislike when successful shows turn into comfort food," Shankar said in a new press release regarding the second season. "Devil May Cry won’t be TV that loops. My mission for Season 2 was to capture the feeling of a 2000s film franchise entry where the audience can’t predict the next turn.” You can check out the new look images below.

Devil May Cry season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Devil May Cry season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

The first trailer for Devil May Cry season 2 saw Dante come face-to-face with his not-so-dead brother Vergil, with Shankar saying that he's most excited to tackle Vergil's "restraint."

"The interesting part is that Vergil’s a guy who can stand completely still and still feel like the most dangerous one in the room," he said in the press release. "His presence does the talking."

Devil May Cry season 2 is set to hit Netflix on May 12. For more, check out our picks for the best anime on Netflix and all the upcoming video game movies headed your way very soon.

Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

