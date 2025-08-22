Devil May Cry season 2 trailer sees Dante face off against his not-dead brother, just like in the video games

The first trailer for Devil May Cry season 2 has arrived – and Dante is back to kick some demon butt.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, we see Dante (voiced by Johnny Yong Bosch) unsheath his sword and load up a few guns...but not before coming face to face with his twin brother Vergil (Robbie Daymond), who isn't so dead after all. "I hoped it would be you, little brother," Vergil says, before the two immediately run at each other with their blades out.

Created by Castlevania showrunner Adi Shankar, Devil May Cry season 1 hit Netflix in April and was renewed for a second season just a week after its premiere. The series, based on the video game franchise of the same name, debuted at number 4 on Netflix's global top and currently sits at a 95% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The voice cast includes Scout Taylor-Compton, Hoon Lee, Chris Coppola, Jon Gries, and Tina Majorino. The first season also features posthumous cameos from Kevin Conroy and Tony Todd.

"Season 2 is a vvvvveryyyyy different show," Shankar wrote on Twitter in response to a fan. "Yes, Dante levels up. His skills improve and you’ll see him embrace more of the iconic badassery fans of the game expect."

Devil May Cry season 2 is set to hit Netflix sometime in 2026. For more, check out our picks for the best anime on Netflix and all the upcoming video game movies headed your way very soon.