Final Destination Bloodlines gives horror icon Tony Todd the goodbye he deserves with a perfect send-off for William Bludworth

The following contains spoilers for Final Destination Bloodlines.

Fan service is a double-edged sword. It's there specifically to make longtime fans of a franchise happy, yet it can often come off as hamfisted and the opposite of what its name implies, serving anything but the actual story. But Final Destination Bloodlines delivers fan service in the best possible way, giving the ultimate sendoff to franchise stalwart and all-around horror icon Tony Todd.

Todd's final performance before he died in 2024 of stomach cancer is in Bloodlines. It's a beautiful moment that never feels cloying or forced; instead, it's a tribute to Todd's legacy and a high-stakes scene that's essential to the plot.

Todd had an extraordinary career in both film and video games. His deep, gravelly voice was often imitated but never matched. He's best known for the titular role in the Candyman franchise, as well as his recurring role in the Final Destination films. Todd was a staple of the horror genre, appearing in Night of the Living Dead, Hatchet, Hell Fest, and The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, among others. His booming voice also lent well to voice acting, including playing Venom in Spider-Man 2, and Locus in last year's Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

As a franchise, Final Destination has never been that interested in character continuity. Some things follow through in each film, chiefly the plot structure of a group of people narrowly avoiding death in some colossal incident, only to be hunted by Death itself at a later date. But when it comes to characters, Final Destination films tend to have entirely new casts in each entry.

It did seem that the first film's main character, Alex (Devon Sawa), would return in the second film, but he was randomly killed off in between movies – a decision that still irks most fans of the franchise. One exception to this is Clear (Ali Larter), who played a key role in both Final Destination and Final Destination 2. The other is William Bludworth (Tony Todd), the mortician who appears in not one, but four of the six Final Destination movies.

A lasting legacy

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Bludworth's appearance in the first Final Destination was brief but undeniable. Bathed in shadow, he emerged at the morgue to tell Alex and Clear that "In death, there are no accidents. No coincidences, no mishaps, and no escapes." He explains Alex's suspicions that Death designs its plans, and if you cheat it, it’ll come for you again until you're dead. As Alex and Clear leave the morgue, Bludworth promises them, "I'll see you soon." That's both a guarantee, as he knows they're destined for death, but also a secret promise for fans, as he looks right into the camera when he says it.

In Final Destination 2, he gives some more insight, that "Only new life can defeat Death," though it's a statement laced in more mystery than anything concrete. And in Final Destination 5, he shows up at a funeral with a chilling reminder: "Death doesn't like to be cheated." It's a franchise with minimal lore, but most of it comes straight from Bludworth, so each appearance gives us essential insight into Death and its capabilities. (Todd also has a cameo in Final Destination 3 as the voice of the Devil on the roller coaster ride.)

Throughout all his appearances, Todd proves what a magnetic actor he is. Other characters hang on his every word, not just because he may be the key to their survival, but because his presence is undeniable. He could be talking about brushing his teeth or buying groceries, and the result would be the same; you simply can't stop paying him attention. He delivers each of his lines in the franchise like they're highly guarded secrets and something you're dying to hear, and it's created an intoxicating effect that's made him the most beloved character in the franchise.

Yet it's his role in Bloodlines that's Bludworth's most essential moment, and a stunning showcase for Todd. Bloodlines follows Stefani (Kaitlyn Santa Juana), who's plagued by a recurring nightmare featuring a catastrophic event and her grandmother Iris (Gabrielle Rose).

When she visits her grandmother, whom she's never met, she discovers that her dream was a vision Iris once had, which led to her saving hundreds of lives. That pissed Death off, and its spent decades killing everyone who's survived and the spawn they created (hence the title Bloodlines). Iris gives Stefani her massive book of notes, and one thing sticks out to her – a message about someone named JB, who may just hold the answers on how to defeat death.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Stefani's estranged mother Darlene (Rya Kihsltedt) says she remembers JB from her childhood, which leads them to the hospital where he works. At the hospital morgue, we discover JB is none other than William Bludworth. It's there he reveals long-kept secrets. It turns out Bludworth is the son of the singer who appeared in Stefani's dream. Iris saved him from that catastrophic event decades ago, and because he was the youngest person involved, he's last on Death’s list. It's not only a shocking revelation and valuable backstory for Bludworth, but it finally explains why he knows so much about Death: he's been escaping it his entire life.

Bludworth says that Iris' bloodline is the last to fall before him; once they all die, Death will take him last. Except Death is already working on him. He's visibly ill and considerably more frail than we've seen him before. It's a heartbreaking moment that's reflective of Todd's reality, but it doesn't stop him from giving one last unforgettable performance. He tells them the information that drives all their future decision-making: to defeat Death, they can take another life or die and be brought back to life. That information comes with a warning. "If you fuck with Death and lose, things can get messy."

Before Bludworth departs, he delivers his last line with an aching smile. "Life is precious. Enjoy every single second. You never know when…" and he trails off. Regaining his composure, he offers words of encouragement for Stefani and family: "Good luck."

It's the last line Todd ever said on screen, and it's a touching reminder to make every day count. According to an interview with Deadline, the line wasn't in the script, and a message from Todd himself to fans. Yet it works perfectly for Bludworth as a character, and the scene itself.

That this highly emotional moment is delivered in a world of chaos, including exploding faces, evil lawnmowers, and sinister MRI machines, somehow makes it all the more poignant. That's the Final Destination touch.

Final Destination Bloodlines is in theaters now. For more, see our Final Destination Bloodlines review, or check out our guide to all the year's most exciting upcoming movies.