Dan Da Dan season 3: release date speculation, story, and everything else we know about the Netflix anime

Wondering about Dan Da Dan season 3? Well, you aren't alone. Dan Da Dan had a truly spectacular first season, and luckily, it didn't undergo the feared sophomore slump. Dan Da Dan season 2 has been one of the best anime series of 2025, with "Okarun," Momo, and the rest of the eccentric cast continuing on a journey that expertly blends sci-fi adventures with outlandish humor (and even important bits of genuinely effective emotion). As such, fans likely can't wait for an announcement for Season 3.

Whether you've already finished the second season or just want to know what sort of madness you're in for before you check out the show, here is everything you need to know about Dan Da Dan season 3. That includes the expected release date, the expected episode count, plus a look ahead to what else we can expect from the plot of the new anime season.

(Image credit: ©Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA, DANDADAN Production Committee)

As of right now, there is no set release date for Dan Da Dan Season 3. One could speculate that, based on the urgent release of Season 2 (which debuted less than ten months after the premiere of Season 1 and barely half a year after its end), and the massive popularity that the anime has accrued that studio Science Saru would fast-track a third season as well. However, with no concrete details yet, any Season 3 release date remains purely guesswork.

Science Saru, though, is certainly not lacking in output. Not only is their adaptation of the manga Sanda set to debut in October 2025, but next year, they'll release their eagerly awaited version of the classic Ghost in the Shell manga. So fans of Dan Da Dan and Science Saru's work should be excited to check those out, too.

In terms of episodes for season 3, both past seasons of Dan Da Dan have had twelve episodes each, so the third will likely follow this pattern.

Dan Da Dan season 3 story: what's happened and what chapters will be adapted next?

(Image credit: ©Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA, DANDADAN Production Committee)

For those of you who have yet to watch, go watch it! However, if you're simply curious, the story of Dan Da Dan involves two high school students: Ken Takakura and Momo Ayase. Takakura, soon to be nicknamed "Okarun" by Momo, believes in extraterrestrials, but not in the supernatural. Meanwhile, Momo has been raised to accept supernatural forces by her grandmother, the medium Seiko Ayase, but she initially believes that rumors of aliens are pure nonsense. Both have their lives turned upside down when Okarun is possessed by a "yokai" named Turbo Granny, while Momo has her latent telekinetic powers awakened thanks to a run-in with aliens.

From there, they go on numerous adventures, ranging from defeating Turbo Granny to taking on a particularly tragic entity named Acrobatic Silky, to dealing with a group of aliens at their own school, a team that not only includes a destructive plesiosaur monster but also a walking mantis-shrimp with a penchant for punching. Along the way, they team up with other teenagers like Momo's first crush Jiji, and fellow high schooler Aira.

In Season 2, on a quest to investigate Jiji's haunted childhood home, the young man becomes possessed by a spirit called "Evil Eye," and much of the season deals with Momo, Okarun, and Co.'s attempts to exorcise and then, eventually, coexist with the chaotic entity. Meanwhile, Okarun has to learn how to strengthen his own powers in order to better protect Momo, who "Evil Eye" constantly seems to prey on and attack. In suitably outlandish fashion, Okarun does this by taking on a vengeful group of spirits of famous music composers. And when the second season ends, the found family of weird teens has just tangled with an extraterrestrial kaiju while piloting their own giant robot-esque warrior.

While no plot details about the third season have been revealed, it's likely to follow what is known as the "Space Globalists" arc in the manga. Without spoiling too much, that story contains another alien group with nefarious intentions that Okarun and Momo get into a conflict with. However, one can count on it, including Dan Da Dan’s trademark heart and humor as well.

Dan Da Dan Season 3 cast: who is returning?

(Image credit: ©Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA, DANDADAN Production Committee)

None of the Dan Da Dan season 3 cast have been announced, but it can be reasonably assumed that the main voice actors will be returning to perform their roles. This includes Shion Wakayama as Momo, Natsuki Hanae as Okarun, Nana Mizuki as Seiko, Kaito Ishikawa as Jiji, Ayane Sakura as Aira, and Mayumi Tanaka (who famously also voices Monkey D. Luffy in One Piece) as Turbo-Granny.

In terms of an English dub, we expect it will follow the pattern of previous seasons as well. The English dub of Dan Da Dan is currently simulcast with the Japanese subtitled version, which means that there is currently no wait to experience it. Among its cast of voice actors are Abby Trott as Momo, AJ Beckles as Okarun, Kari Wahlgren as Seiko, Aleks Le as Jiji, Lisa Reimold as Aira, and Barbara Goodson (who voiced Rita Repulsa in Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers) as Turbo-Granny.

We will keep you posted as more details head our way! While we wait, you can read our list of the best anime on Crunchyroll for more recommendations.

How much of Dan Da Dan do you need to watch before season 3 premieres?

(Image credit: ©Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA, DANDADAN Production Committee)

While some anime might include what's commonly known among fans as "filler" – anime-original material that's used to allow the manga some time to develop without the pressure of an anime adaptation breathing down its neck – Dan Da Dan's anime story is primarily faithful to its source. As such, if you're interested in it, be ready to settle in for the long haul. While certain episodes are less action-packed than others, or include fewer crucial plot reveals, each episode is a necessary piece of the puzzle. You risk becoming seriously lost if you try to skip around.

Is there a Dan Da Dan season 3 trailer?

DAN DA DAN: Season 2 | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix Anime - YouTube Watch On

Currently, there is no Dan Da Dan season 3 trailer, which makes sense since it hasn't officially been announced yet. However, considering how popular the anime is and that there is still manga left to adapt, we are guessing that an announcement and future teasers will be with us eventually.

In the meantime, you can check out our list of the best Netflix anime currently available to stream, and check out the Dan Da Dan season 2 trailer above.

Where can I watch Dan Da Dan?

(Image credit: ©Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA, DANDADAN Production Committee)

Dan Da Dan is available on both Crunchyroll and Netflix, and new episodes of season 2 premiered each Thursday.

Though it might seem a little out of the ordinary for an anime to premiere new episodes on multiple streaming services simultaneously, the practice is becoming more common. For instance, the adventure mega hit One Piece also has episodes come out at the same time on these two services.

