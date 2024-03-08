One-Punch Man season 3: release date speculation, trailer, and everything we know so far

For a moment there, we thought One-Punch Man might never return. Thankfully, One-Punch Man season 3 is alive and kicking – and punching, of course.

Saitama is back on superhero duty once more and, excitingly, we’ve now got the first trailer for what could be among the best new anime seasons hitting our screens this year – or beyond.

Below, we’ve got a snapshot of One-Punch Man season 3, including our own release date prediction, a look at the manga chapters it could adapt in the upcoming story, as well as the likely cast list.

For more from the world of anime, check out our collection of the best anime you should be watching right now, plus the latest on Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 and Demon Slayer season 4.

(Image credit: J.C. Staff)

It’s been five years since One-Punch Man last appeared. The second season aired in 2019, while the first season debuted back in 2016.

In other words, we’ve spent a long time waiting for the One-Punch Man season 3 release date to surface. While we’re still none the wiser, the appearance of a full trailer suggests a 2024 release window is a distinct possibility. We’d maybe expect a Fall 2024/October 2024 release date at this point given that’s the next major anime release window after Spring 2024 (which it’s about to miss) and the usually pretty dry Summer 2024 window.

One-Punch Man season 3 story: which manga chapters will it adapt?

(Image credit: J.C. STAFF)

One-Punch Man season 3 will continue the Monster Association arc from Yusuke Marata’s manga, which sees the Monster Association arrive at the Hero Association with a message about wanting monsters and heroes to co-exist – something which quickly turns around to be a ruse.

Instead, the Monster Association wants an all-out war between heroes and monsters, led by Orochi and Gyoro.

Also in season 2, hero hunter Garou is confronted by various heroes wanting to prove their worth to the Hero Association – including Death Gatling. It leads to a fight between Saitama’s protege Genos and Garou, with the latter being saved by the Monster Association’s Phoenix Man.

Inevitably, Saitama – having been sidetracked by attempting to best King at video games – comes and saves the day. He kills monster Elder Centipede and remarks that a despondent Genos needs "power" to improve as a hero.

So, that’s where we’re at. What’s next for One-Punch Man season 3? If you’re following along in the manga, we’re starting from chapter 86.

A season of One-Punch Man typically covers around 40-50 chapters of the source material. If that’s the case again, we could expect this season to end around chapter 123 – and the debut of a character known as Psykos (to say anymore would be a significant spoiler…)

Until then, expect the perpetually-bored Saitama to continue fighting monsters alongside his fellow heroes and Garou to spend more time with the Monster Association as an all-out war ensues. Society’s reaction to the monsters differs, with one splinter group – The Monster Worship Party – submitting themselves to the monsters.

One-Punch Man season 3 trailer

The One-Punch Man season 3 trailer, which you can watch above, shows Garou in action against a clutch of monsters and seemingly stronger than ever. The brief inclusion of Saitama – the eponymous One-Punch Man – suggests that the two are on a collision course sooner rather than later…

The trailer also confirms that J.C. Staff is back on animating duties for the second season in a row.

One-Punch Man season 3 cast

(Image credit: J.C. STAFF)

The One-Punch Man season 3 cast hasn’t been confirmed, though there are several major players who should return. They include Saitama (Makoto Furakawa), Genos (Kaito Ishikawa), Garou (Hikaru Midorikawa), King (Hiroki Yasumoto), and the Monster Association’s Gyoro Gyoro (Takehito Koyasu).

Where can I watch One-Punch Man season 3?

(Image credit: Madhouse/Viz)

Like the first two seasons, we expect One-Punch Man season 3 to be streaming on Crunchyroll.

Look ahead to one of anime’s other big names in our guide to the Chainsaw Man movie, then discover some of the best anime on Netflix.