One-Punch Man season 3's return date has been narrowed down – thanks to this hard-hitting new trailer

アニメ『ワンパンマン』第3期PV第1弾 | One-Punch Man Season 3 PV1 [ENG SUB]

The wait is almost over. One-Punch Man season 3 is set to hit our screens this October.

The news was revealed on One-Punch Man's official Twitter account alongside a fresh key visual that sees Saitama, Genos, and a clutch of heroes standing tall against whatever may come their way.

In a similar vein, a new teaser trailer accompanied the announcement. Titled 'The Strongest Will Assemble', the 40-second clip runs through some of the world's biggest heroes before settling on the biggest of them all, Saitama (AKA One-Punch Man).

All told, it's been an excruciating wait for One-Punch Man fans to witness the next chapter in the hard-hitting superhero anime's story. Not only has it been six long years since the release of the second season, it's been over 12 months since One-Punch Man season 3's first trailer was released – with radio silence following through much of the rest of the year.

Now, we have some light at the end of the tunnel. But that light might not last long, with One-Punch Man season 3 set to continue the manga's 'Monster Association' arc – and put Saitama and his fellow heroes in conflict with several new bizarre threats and fearsome foes.

The upcoming season arrives near the end of a packed year for new anime. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes and Fire Force season 3 sets off an exciting spring season in just a few weeks, while the likes of Dan Da Dan season 2, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle, and Spy x Family season 3 take us through the summer and fall windows.

