One-Punch Man season 3's return date has been narrowed down – thanks to this hard-hitting new trailer
One-Punch Man is back in October
The wait is almost over. One-Punch Man season 3 is set to hit our screens this October.
The news was revealed on One-Punch Man's official Twitter account alongside a fresh key visual that sees Saitama, Genos, and a clutch of heroes standing tall against whatever may come their way.
In a similar vein, a new teaser trailer accompanied the announcement. Titled 'The Strongest Will Assemble', the 40-second clip runs through some of the world's biggest heroes before settling on the biggest of them all, Saitama (AKA One-Punch Man).
アニメ「ワンパンマン」第3期2025年10月放送開始決定👊キービジュアル 最強ver. 公開👊https://t.co/XQLgmpyNj3#onepunchman pic.twitter.com/3wl1ThtrDcMarch 7, 2025
All told, it's been an excruciating wait for One-Punch Man fans to witness the next chapter in the hard-hitting superhero anime's story. Not only has it been six long years since the release of the second season, it's been over 12 months since One-Punch Man season 3's first trailer was released – with radio silence following through much of the rest of the year.
Now, we have some light at the end of the tunnel. But that light might not last long, with One-Punch Man season 3 set to continue the manga's 'Monster Association' arc – and put Saitama and his fellow heroes in conflict with several new bizarre threats and fearsome foes.
The upcoming season arrives near the end of a packed year for new anime. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes and Fire Force season 3 sets off an exciting spring season in just a few weeks, while the likes of Dan Da Dan season 2, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle, and Spy x Family season 3 take us through the summer and fall windows.
For more, check out the best anime you should be watching right now – as well as all the latest on Frieren season 2 and Haikyuu VS The Little Giant.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I beg of you, learn nothing more about the incredible new Gundam anime beyond the fact that you should learn nothing more about it
Frieren season 2 release date, story, trailer, and everything else we know