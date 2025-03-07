One-Punch Man season 3's return date has been narrowed down – thanks to this hard-hitting new trailer

News
By
published

One-Punch Man is back in October

アニメ『ワンパンマン』第3期PV第1弾 | One-Punch Man Season 3 PV1 [ENG SUB] - YouTube アニメ『ワンパンマン』第3期PV第1弾 | One-Punch Man Season 3 PV1 [ENG SUB] - YouTube
Watch On

The wait is almost over. One-Punch Man season 3 is set to hit our screens this October.

The news was revealed on One-Punch Man's official Twitter account alongside a fresh key visual that sees Saitama, Genos, and a clutch of heroes standing tall against whatever may come their way.

In a similar vein, a new teaser trailer accompanied the announcement. Titled 'The Strongest Will Assemble', the 40-second clip runs through some of the world's biggest heroes before settling on the biggest of them all, Saitama (AKA One-Punch Man).

All told, it's been an excruciating wait for One-Punch Man fans to witness the next chapter in the hard-hitting superhero anime's story. Not only has it been six long years since the release of the second season, it's been over 12 months since One-Punch Man season 3's first trailer was released – with radio silence following through much of the rest of the year.

Now, we have some light at the end of the tunnel. But that light might not last long, with One-Punch Man season 3 set to continue the manga's 'Monster Association' arc – and put Saitama and his fellow heroes in conflict with several new bizarre threats and fearsome foes.

The upcoming season arrives near the end of a packed year for new anime. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes and Fire Force season 3 sets off an exciting spring season in just a few weeks, while the likes of Dan Da Dan season 2, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle, and Spy x Family season 3 take us through the summer and fall windows.

For more, check out the best anime you should be watching right now – as well as all the latest on Frieren season 2 and Haikyuu VS The Little Giant.

See more TV Shows News
Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
One-Punch Man
One-Punch Man season 3: release date speculation, trailer, and everything we know so far
One-Punch Man
One-Punch Man season 3 finally gets a release window – and it falls on a significant anniversary for the superhero anime
Invincible season 3
Invincible finally lets its One-Punch Man parody mirror his anime counterpart during the season 3 premiere
Jujutsu Kaisen season 3: Yuta smiling and holding up a sword during the anime Jujutsu Kaisen.
Jujutsu Kaisen season 3: release date speculation, trailer, and everything we know so far
Oshi no Ko
One of the best thriller anime shows Oshi no Ko gets a season 3 release window, taking the story closer to its finale
Shinra in Fire Force season 3
Fire Force season 3 release date, trailer, story, and everything we know so far
Latest in Anime Shows
Saitama in One-Punch Man season 3
One-Punch Man season 3's return date has been narrowed down – thanks to this hard-hitting new trailer
Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX still of protagonist Machu
I beg of you, learn nothing more about the incredible new Gundam anime beyond the fact that you should learn nothing more about it
Frieren and Fern with their foreheads pressed together in Frieren Beyond Journey&#039;s End
Frieren season 2 release date, story, trailer, and everything else we know
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle
Over 80 countries and 42 days: the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie's remarkable staggered release plans have been revealed – including a US date
Haikyu
How to watch Haikyuu in order (anime series and movies)
Frieren: Beyond Journey&#039;s End season 2 visual
One of the best fantasy anime in recent years gets January 2026 release window for season 2
Latest in News
Saitama in One-Punch Man season 3
One-Punch Man season 3's return date has been narrowed down – thanks to this hard-hitting new trailer
A Titan readies for combat in an animated trailer for Apex Legends Season 19
Yet another Respawn shooter has reportedly been canceled, following the studio's Star Wars FPS and rumored Titanfall Legends game to the grave
Robert Pattinson in Mickey 17
Director Bong Joon Ho explains his new sci-fi film Mickey 17's surprise end title card: "It's a coming-of-age-story"
Avowed
Avowed has a Skyrim Easter egg that pokes fun at the RPG's most memed about companion NPC
The two characters in Split Fiction holding their hands up in surrender in a futuristic city
Split Fiction director says he'd "really appreciate" winning GOTY again, but if GTA 6 comes out in 2025 "it's going to be really tough" and he's fine with that because he's "a huge fan"
Grand Theft Auto 3
A GTA streamer is trying to beat every single 3D entry without dying, and in 33 hours he's made it as far as San Andreas but keeps getting caught in Vice City purgatory
More about anime shows
Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX still of protagonist Machu

I beg of you, learn nothing more about the incredible new Gundam anime beyond the fact that you should learn nothing more about it
Frieren and Fern with their foreheads pressed together in Frieren Beyond Journey&#039;s End

Frieren season 2 release date, story, trailer, and everything else we know
A Titan readies for combat in an animated trailer for Apex Legends Season 19

Yet another Respawn shooter has reportedly been canceled, following the studio's Star Wars FPS and rumored Titanfall Legends game to the grave
See more latest
Most Popular
A Titan readies for combat in an animated trailer for Apex Legends Season 19
Yet another Respawn shooter has reportedly been canceled, following the studio's Star Wars FPS and rumored Titanfall Legends game to the grave
Robert Pattinson in Mickey 17
Mickey 17 ending explained: Your biggest questions answered
Avowed
Avowed has a Skyrim Easter egg that pokes fun at the RPG's most memed about companion NPC
The two characters in Split Fiction holding their hands up in surrender in a futuristic city
Split Fiction director says he'd "really appreciate" winning GOTY again, but if GTA 6 comes out in 2025 "it's going to be really tough" and he's fine with that because he's "a huge fan"
Grand Theft Auto 3
A GTA streamer is trying to beat every single 3D entry without dying, and in 33 hours he's made it as far as San Andreas but keeps getting caught in Vice City purgatory
Charli XCX
Charlie XCX is in talks to star in Greta Gerwig’s The Chronicles of Narnia movie - and that is so Brat
Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider #12
Gwen Stacy and Loki team-up for a cosmic adventure in Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #12
Monster Hunter Wilds Nu Udra Palico
Monster Hunter Wilds players are so obsessed with Palico armor that turns your cute cat into a freaky little octopus that even Capcom is sharing fan art of it
The Sinking City 2
After a years-long battle with its publisher, Ukraine-based studio reveals first gameplay footage of survival horror sequel The Sinking City 2, launches Kickstarter, and hits $100,000 goal in hours
A screenshot shows the cat protagonist of Monster Hunter Puzzles waving a wand while wearing a Cinnamoroll costume.
Monster Hunter gets the collab of the century: Hello Kitty Island Adventure’s resident stalker Cinnamoroll joins Capcom’s puzzle game to stare at you without blinking