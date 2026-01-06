Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 release schedule: when is episode 1 on Crunchyroll?

The Culling Game is about to start, but the Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 release schedule begins in unexpected fashion this year, which means you might be a little wrongfooted about the premiere's streaming plans and what's to come down the line for one of the best anime around.

Below, we've got the confirmed Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, episode 1 release date and streaming time for those watching along on Crunchyroll. There's also talk of episode counts, schedules, and more.

(Image credit: Gege Akutami/Shueisha/JUJUTSU KAISEN Project)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, episode 1 is released on January 8, 2026 at 9:00 AM Pacific/noon Eastern. That's 5:00 PM GMT in the UK.

For what that means in your region, please use the time zone converter.

The second episode will also be released alongside the premiere.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 release schedule

(Image credit: Gege Akutami/Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 will release a new episode every Thursday, with the exception of a double-episode premiere that covers the Culling Game entries featured in Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution.

The current confirmed Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 release schedule is below:

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, episode 1: January 8, 2026

January 8, 2026 Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, episode 2: January 8, 2026

January 8, 2026 Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, episode 3: January 15, 2026

Where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen season 3

(Image credit: Gege Akutami/Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 will be streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll in the following regions: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, and Southeast Asia.

We expect it to stream on Netflix in future, but not for several years.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 episode count

(Image credit: Gege Akutami/Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 will last for between 24-26 episodes, with the anime likely to be split into two halves of either 12 or 13 episodes. It is not yet known whether the Culling Game arc will go on a break or continue onto the second cour.

