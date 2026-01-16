Jujutsu Kaisen fans are baffled by season 3's "boring" lore dump: "The most flowcharts I've ever seen"

Explaining the Culling Game, the Jujutsu Kaisen way

Yuta getting ready to attack in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3
Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 has kicked off its Culling Game battle royale in unorthodox fashion, dedicating an entire episode to laboriously explaining its rules and regulations. Yes, there are flowcharts. So, I hope you were paying attention.

Jujutsu Kaisen's 50th overall episode, titled 'About the Culling Game', sees Tengen address an assembled group of sorcerers to go through every idiosyncrasy and small print detail for Kenjaku's ultimate plan to create widespread cursed energy in Japan – and beyond.

Not everyone was put off by the deluge of information, however. One remarked, "That JJK episode proved to me how special this anime is These characters could just stand around, explaining the rules of a game for 20+ mins, and still have me on the edge of my seat This is how you deliver an episode with no action, but in a creative, interesting way."

Jujutsu Kaisen continues next week with another episode. If you've read the manga, you'll know it's worlds apart from this week's more talkative affair.

For more, check out the Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 release schedule and our guide on how to watch Jujutsu Kaisen in order.

