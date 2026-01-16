Jujutsu Kaisen fans are baffled by season 3's "boring" lore dump: "The most flowcharts I've ever seen"

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 has kicked off its Culling Game battle royale in unorthodox fashion, dedicating an entire episode to laboriously explaining its rules and regulations. Yes, there are flowcharts. So, I hope you were paying attention.

Jujutsu Kaisen's 50th overall episode, titled 'About the Culling Game', sees Tengen address an assembled group of sorcerers to go through every idiosyncrasy and small print detail for Kenjaku's ultimate plan to create widespread cursed energy in Japan – and beyond.

What could have been a breezy segment soon sprawled out into diagrams, constant questioning from the likes of protagonist Yuji, and several paragraphs of translated text that necessitated pausing the episode to get the full picture. This episode, for a large section of fans, could have been an email (and their reaction has sunk it to a near-series-low 7.7 rating on IMDb).

"Top 3 most boring yap session anime episode I have ever seen," one wrote on Twitter, echoing the general mood of a fanbase that is, admittedly, still carrying a lot of goodwill for the shonen series.

Another chimed in: "They put fancy animation around their lore dump episode and people think it's revolutionary."

As one viewer brilliantly observed, "In my entire academic life the most flowcharts I've ever seen is in todays jjk ep." (See the tweet below for just how true that statement is).

The amount of information on today's Jujutsu Kaisen's episode is crazy. Puts everything into perspective.The amount of planning Kenjaku put into this is insane and the universe just decided to gift him with the anomaly that is Toji as a reward for years of his hard work 😭 pic.twitter.com/HvCevb2GaEJanuary 15, 2026

Not everyone was put off by the deluge of information, however. One remarked, "That JJK episode proved to me how special this anime is These characters could just stand around, explaining the rules of a game for 20+ mins, and still have me on the edge of my seat This is how you deliver an episode with no action, but in a creative, interesting way."

Jujutsu Kaisen continues next week with another episode. If you've read the manga, you'll know it's worlds apart from this week's more talkative affair.

For more, check out the Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 release schedule and our guide on how to watch Jujutsu Kaisen in order.