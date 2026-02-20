It's about to be easier than ever to start reading Jujutsu Kaisen with a complete box set of all 30 manga volumes coming this year

The Jujutsu Kaisen Complete Box Set will give you everything you need to read the entire manga, and then some

Yuji Itadori showing off his Curse
(Image credit: Viz Media)

If you've been waiting to dive into the global sensation Jujutsu Kaisen, now's the perfect time, as Viz Media has just announced a complete box set of all 30 volumes of the original manga, and some other goodies.

Here's how Viz describes the set on social media:

"A legendary demon's power threatens the world, and one teen’s desperate choice ignites an all-out war. Packed with all 30 volumes, volume 0, and a double-sided poster, the Jujutsu Kaisen Complete Box Set by Gege Akutami releases Fall 2026."

