It's about to be easier than ever to start reading Jujutsu Kaisen with a complete box set of all 30 manga volumes coming this year

If you've been waiting to dive into the global sensation Jujutsu Kaisen, now's the perfect time, as Viz Media has just announced a complete box set of all 30 volumes of the original manga, and some other goodies.

Here's how Viz describes the set on social media:

"A legendary demon's power threatens the world, and one teen’s desperate choice ignites an all-out war. Packed with all 30 volumes, volume 0, and a double-sided poster, the Jujutsu Kaisen Complete Box Set by Gege Akutami releases Fall 2026."

If you haven't read or seen it, Jujutsen Kaisen focuses on bizarrely strong high school student Yuji Itadori, who becomes a sorcerer in order to control the so-called Cursed Energy, a mystical power source generated by all humans via negative emotions. Yuji also acts out of necessity, having unwittingly become the physical host of Sukuna, the King of Curses. As a sorcerer, Yuji takes on all manner of Curses and evil beings who harness Cursed Energy for malevolent purposes.

With 30 volumes to hunt down, it can be daunting to even start reading Jujutsu Kaisen, let alone reading the entire thing. But with the whole manga packed into one box set, half the legwork is done for you, so all you have to do is dive in.

Jujutsu Kaisen has been adapted into an extremely popular anime which just released its third season in January. It's also been turned into several video games, and the characters have even shown up as in-game skins in battle royale/building game Fortnite.

A manga spin-off titled Jujutso Kaisen: Modulo launched in late 2025 as a weekly series in Shonen Jump, which is all about "sorcerers and aliens."

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Jujutsu Kaisen Complete Box Set releases in fall, though no specific date has been given. For more, check out the best anime to watch in 2026.