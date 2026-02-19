Thor has "nowhere to go but down" as Dario Agger the Minotaur returns to kill him in The Mortal Thor #11

Dario Agger charging at Thor/Sigurd Jarlson
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Thor has become a human man living on Earth, with no memory of his origin as an Asgardian. But he's still dealing with mythical problems, including the return of one of his most bloodthirsty mythical foes, Dario Agger, the Minotaur, in The Mortal Thor #11 by writer Al Ewing and artist Juann Cabal.

The Mortal Thor follows the ending of The Immortal Thor, which concluded with Midgard being totally cut off from Asgard, the existence of which has been forgotten by everyone on Earth. That includes Thor, who now believes himself to be a normal human named Sigurd Jarlson, an alias he previously used while hiding among humans.

"HORNS OF THE MINOTAUR! Dario Agger doesn’t remember the Gods of Asgard. He doesn’t remember what it is about Sigurd Jarlson that...irritates him," reads Marvel's official description of Mortal Thor #11. "But when Dario Agger is irritated - with a man or a god - he has a very simple solution. Murder. Somewhere in the city, a man with a hammer has nowhere to go but down…"

Dario Agger was a primary enemy for Thor in Immortal Thor as the leader of the destructive and domineering corporation Roxxon, even going so far as to buy the rights to Thor's existence by purchasing the fictional version of Marvel Comics that exists within the Marvel Universe, rebooting him as 'Chad Hammer,' a vapid, slogan-spouting himbo.

The Mortal Thor #11 goes on sale June 10. While we wait, check out our picks for the best Thor stories of all time.

