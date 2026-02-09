Spider-Man and Venom cause problems for Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson's "heart-to-heart" in Venom #258
As usual for the two Marvel characters, things are complicated
Spider-Man and Venom are about to cross over in Marvel's Death Spiral event, but it's what happens when the smoke clears in May's Venom #258 by writer Al Ewing and artist Carlos Gómez that could have the biggest impact on Spidey and Venom's world.
As readers likely know, Mary Jane is the current host of the Venom symbiote after bonding with it in a life-or-death crisis. She's been operating as Venom for some time now, and despite her close relationship with Peter Parker, it seems the symbiote anti-hero still has some beef with Spider-Man.
On the newly revealed cover of Venom #258 by interior artist Carlos Gómez, seen below, Peter and MJ walk along a bridge together, while a vision of their alter egos locked in combat hangs in the sky above them.
Check it out:
"THREE’S A CROWD! In the aftermath of Death Spiral, Mary Jane Watson and Peter Parker have a long overdue heart-to-heart...but when the masks go on, Venom and Spider-Man have some unfinished business!" reads Marvel's official description of Venom #258. "And one way or another, this is going to lead to a BIG change for Venom and MJ!"
Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson have been unable to get it together as a couple for years now, with every reunion seemingly ruined by circumstances beyond their control, usually due to Peter's secret life as Spider-Man. With their relationship now strained by MJ's own secret identity as Venom, it may take a miracle to bring them back together.
Venom #258 goes on sale May 20. For more, check out the best Venom stories of all time.
