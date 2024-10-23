The 10 best Venom comics to read before watching Venom: The Last Dance

With Venom: The Last Dance, the latest (and possibly the last) installment of Sony's Tom Hardy-starring franchise, gooping into theaters this week, we thought it was high time that we rounded up the best Venom comics for those fans looking to go deeper into the sinister symbiote's history.

Created in 1988 by David Michelinie and Todd McFarlane (four years after the appearance of the black suit in Secret Wars), there are now a great many stories that feature the alien and his various hosts. But it's arguably in the last decade or so, as Venom has become a larger player in the Marvel Universe, that he's truly come into his own. So join us now, ahead of Venom 3 hitting your local cinema, as we pick out the 10 essential tales that explore the strange interconnected lives of Eddie Brock and the symbiote (plus its other hosts).



10. The Enemy Within

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Published in: Venom: The Enemy Within #1-3 by Bruce Jones, Bob McLeod

When Todd McFarlane is one of your creators, it makes sense that your stories might have a little bit of a horror bent to them. 1994's Venom: The Enemy Within might not be the most consequential Venom story at first glance, but it does establish a new way to tell a story with Eddie Brock. Bruce Jones' script has goblins taking over San Francisco, and it's up to Venom to find out what's going on! Along the way, he runs into Morbius, and the two fight before realizing they need to team up to take down a larger foe: the Demogoblin. This story does a great job of leaning into Venom's anti-hero tendencies while also putting him in a more interesting scenario and team-up than we are used to seeing him in. While the symbiote isn't supernatural in nature, Venom's generally monstrous appearance jibes well with the goblins and ghouls in a story like this one.

9. Planet of the Symbiotes

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Published in: Amazing Spider-Man Super Special #1, Spider-Man Super Special #1, Venom Super Special #1, Spectacular Spider-Man Super Special #1 and Web Of Spider-Man Super Special #1 by David Michelinie, Ralph Cabrera, Joe St. Pierre, Kyle Hotz, Darick Robertson, and Steve Lightle

By the mid-'90s, Spider-Man fever was at an all-time high, leading to this miniseries stretched across five Super Special issues. At this point, Eddie Brock has wielded the alien symbiote for around seven years and readers were no closer to finding out more solid information about the symbiote's origins. Eddie Brock himself is also going through a crisis of confidence – is he a villain, or does he have what it takes to be a hero? And more importantly, what bearing does the influence of the symbiote have on him, his psyche and the choices he makes? The story sees Eddie splitting himself from the symbiote, leading to an invasion force of other symbiotes landing on Earth, taking over regular humans one by one. Planet of the Symbiotes is a great early example of Eddie's struggle with the symbiote as well as a fun glimpse into the destructive nature of the Klyntar.

8. Amazing Spider-Man: New Ways to Die

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Published in: The Amazing Spider-Man #568-#573 by Dan Slott, John Romita Jr.

Is it cheating to put an Anti-Venom story on this list? Maybe, but Venom (the Mac Gargan version) also appears, so we get to slot this one in on a technicality. Eddie Brock has been separated from the Venom symbiote but he's experiencing hallucinations of the killer Klyntar whenever he looks in a mirror. Coupled with his recent cancer diagnosis, Brock has definitely seen better days. This story sees Eddie Brock's anger redirected at the symbiote itself and once he comes in contact with it again, he becomes Anti-Venom, an inversion of his previous identity. Equipped with new powers, Eddie has a new mission: eradicate every trace of the symbiote.

But it's not quite that simple. The final confrontation ends with Venom defeating Anti-Venom and seemingly ridding him of the Anti-Venom suit in the process. But Slott and company leave a couple of doors ajar – Gargan tells Eddie that despite everything he's done, the symbiote still loves him, and in the closing pages, Eddie reaffirms his new identity as Anti-Venom as we see the white symbiote encapsulate his body once more.

7. The Amazing Spider-Man: Venom

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Published in: Amazing Spider-Man #300 by David Michelinie and Todd McFarlane

Before taking his talents (and a few other Marvel artists) to form Image Comics in the '90s, Todd McFarlane was best known for his work on the Incredible Hulk and then the Amazing Spider-Man. McFarlane stretched the visual language of the hero in new and exciting ways, his body composition and figure drawing leaning into the "Spider" part of Peter Parker's alter-ego with flailing limbs and exciting poses. Along with these changes, the book was beginning to take on a darker tone under David Michelinie.

Venom's first full appearance in Amazing Spider-Man #300 is fairly simple – Eddie had menaced MJ at the end of the last issue, and Peter investigates the appearance of another Spider-person swinging around NYC, while also juggling his responsibilities as Spider-Man and his relationship. But it begins to lay out some of the "rules" of the character and establishes a visual language for Venom stories to come. This issue differentiates Eddie Brock as a host of the alien symbiote from Peter's original experiences with it. This is the definitive first issue of Eddie Brock as Venom, and it reestablishes Eddie's hatred for Spider-Man, laying the groundwork for years of stories to come.

6. First Host

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Published in: Venom: First Host #1-5 by Mike Costa, Mark Bagley

While there was some explanation of the Klyntar in Brian Michael Bendis' work with Venom, this is the first time that we get to really find out what the symbiote was up to before coming to Earth and the events of Secret Wars, plus we meet it's first host: Tel-Kar, a Kree Warrior. Mike Costa's run as a whole represents a bit of a softening of the symbiote's character as Eddie Brock himself has had a great effect on the alien. While the larger plot elements of the story are pretty standard superhero fare – Kel-Tar steals the symbiote from Eddie as a means of continuing the war on the Skrulls, while Eddie (now bonded with the symbiote offspring Sleeper) fights back – this story works as an effective character study of Brock. And it never hurts to have Carnage co-creator Mark Bagley providing the pencils.

5. King in Black

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Published in: King in Black #1-5 by Donny Cates, Ryan Stegman

Much like the fatherhood and responsibility narrative that crops up in Mike Costa's run on Venom as well as Venom: First Host, Donny Cates puts Eddie Brock and his son Dylan at the center of this line-wide Marvel crossover. Event comics have a tough line to toe because they often have to be a little bit of everything to appeal to most readers. King in Black can be simplistic at times. Still, it feels like a better synthesis of so many of the Venom stories that came before and leans heavily into 'rule of cool' storytelling that can be extremely exciting in a crossover.

King in Black sees the malevolent Knull invade Earth. Knull is the ancient god of the symbiotes and wields incredible control over them. His invading army includes massive symbiote dragons that wreak havoc all over the planet. Eddie rallies the Marvel heroes to help him, but when he confronts Knull one-on-one, he is no match for the god and is left in a weakened state. With Knull's power growing, Eddie's son Dylan, born with a unique ability to manipulate symbiotes and wrest control of them from Knull, becomes crucial to Earth's heroes saving the planet. This is a big summer blockbuster story that is gorgeously rendered by Ryan Stegman.

4. Amazing Spider-Man #345-347

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Published in: Amazing Spider-Man #345-347 by David Michelinie, Mark Bagley, Erik Larsen

The rivalry between Spider-Man and Venom is central to so much of Eddie Brock's story, especially in the early days of the character. These three issues feature the looming specter of Venom over Spidey's life, a hint at the origins of Carnage, and a sort of Predator-esque faceoff between the titan of tooth and tongue and our friendly neighborhood wallcrawler. That might seem like a lot to pack into just a few issues, but David Michelinie is able to maintain the narrative balance effectively throughout. It helps that he has Mark Bagley and Erik Larsen to keep the visual storytelling smooth.

The two artists work well in tandem but it's Larsen's take on Venom that really steals the spotlight here. #347 is the standout issue of the three. Things come to a head as a Spidey and Venom battle on a secluded island. Eddie is desperate to get his revenge and Spider-Man is still having trouble dealing with the brute force of Venom, but what he lacks in strength, he makes up for with smarts. He fakes his death, leading Venom to believe he has won, and Eddie finally seems at peace. The ending might seem a little too pat but Michelinie is exploring the tragedy of obsession. We, the readers, know that Eddie will eventually find out Spider-Man is not dead, and this cycle will begin again.

3. Venom: Lethal Protector

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Published in: Venom: Lethal Protector #1-5 by David Michelinie, Mark Bagley

By the time Lethal Protector rolled around, Eddie Brock was trying to turn over a new leaf. Following a truce with Spider-Man, Eddie headed west to San Francisco to start over. If this sounds somewhat familiar, it should! Lethal Protector was definitely a huge influence on the direction of the 2018 film. Eddie ends up using his gifts to project a homeless community, but things quickly turn upside down when the Life Foundation captures him.

The Life Foundation uses Eddie to create five new symbiotes, Scream, Phage, Riot, Lasher, and Agony, with various new powers. Though Eddie manages to escape the Foundation's clutches, he finds himself hunted by these symbiote offspring. Spider-Man hears of Venom's activities and heads to San Francisco to investigate and he ends up helping Eddie. Together, they discover that the Foundation used the homeless community Eddie was protecting as human test subjects. This is really the first instance of Eddie Brock taking a more heroic approach to his life and firmly establishes Venom as one of Marvel's most exciting anti-heroes.

2. Rick Remender and Tony Moore's run

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Published in: Venom (2011) #1-22 by Rick Remender, Tony Moore

Our last two entries are full runs, but that's because they're both so character-defining. The Venom symbiote has had a number of different hosts over the years, but after Eddie Brock, there is no one more significant than Flash Thompson. In 2011, Flash was given the symbiote while working as an operative for the United States government.

Flash is established as a character who has had trouble with self-control, evidenced by his struggle with alcohol. The symbiote allows him to feel whole again, but he has trouble resisting its lethal nature. Flash is also a huge fan of Spider-Man so there is some joy in getting to be a superhero. Like Peter, we see that Flash has trouble finding a balance between superheroes and civilian life. It's an interesting wrinkle to what we're used to seeing from Spidey and Eddie Brock stories. In a way, it helps establish Eddie as the symbiote's "true" host while also reinforcing the old adage that "with great power, there must also come great responsibility."

1. Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman's run

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Published in: Venom #1-35 by Donny Cates, Ryan Stegman, and other artists

Until Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman's run, the Venom symbiote was still shrouded in a lot of mystery. There were mostly only vague notions of where it came from and why it was motivated to do the things that it does. Cates leans into the cosmic horror of the symbiote with the introduction of Knull, a god of darkness who created the Klyntar, the symbiote's race. The first year of the book finds Eddie Brock teaming up with another symbiote host, Rex Strickland, to battle an ancient symbiote dragon named Grendel but along the way he realized that his relationship with his own alien other has not been entirely honest. It's been hiding things from him. Eddie eventually finds out he has a son who was raised by Carl Brock, Eddie's own father. Now the great power, great responsibility metaphor comes into clearer focus for Eddie as a character.

As a lethal protector, he could use whatever means necessary to protect the innocent. With a child, he must set a better example. This is further complicated by Dylan's mysterious connection to symbiotes. While Knull acts as the overarching villain for the Cates and Stegman's run, they are able to up the ante by putting Carnage and The Maker in Eddie's way as well. Across 35 issues, this is an essential run for any Venom fan that draws upon Eddie Brock's unique history while also pushing the character forward into new territory.

