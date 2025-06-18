Spider-Man: The Animated Series' 31-year-old cliffhanger will finally be answered in comic sequel

Face front, true believers! It's finally happening! After 31 years, the cliffhanger ending of Spider-Man: The Animated Series will be resolved in a new comic titled Spider-Man '94. Written by classic '80s and '80s Spider-Man writer JM DeMatteis and drawn by up-and-comer Jim Towe, Spider-Man '94 will show what happened after the end of the original animated series, which closed on Peter Parker entering the multiverse to track down Mary Jane Watson.

The show, which premiered in 1994 and ran for 5 seasons, never showed what happened next, though Peter Parker quickly resurfaced in the subsequent Spider-Man Unlimited animated series in which he becomes the hero of another reality.

Now, the story will be resolved by bringing in none other than the villainous spider-killer Morlun and Peter Parker's twisted clone Kaine.

Here's a gallery of covers for Spider-Man '94 including the main cover by Nick Bradshaw along with variants by Ron Lim and John Tyler Christopher:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"THE HIT '90s ANIMATED SERIES RETURNS! After searching to the ends of the Multiverse, PETER PARKER – the AMAZING, the SPECTACULAR, the RADIOACTIVE Web-Head himself – A.K.A. SPIDER-MAN, swings back into the streets of New York City with his beloved Mary Jane Watson in tow!" reads Marvel's official description of Spider-Man '94.

"But what's this? One of these villains is not like the others: Witness this universe's debut of not one, but TWO of Spider-Man's greatest villains from the comics - MORLUN and KAINE! Break out your action figures, and post up in front of the TV as we bring you back to the greatest era of animated super hero television in history! You're never going to expect the twists and turns ahead for your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man!"

Many fans have been expecting something like this since X-Men '97 season one aired on Disney Plus, as the first episode gave us a glimpse of a reunited Peter and MJ. Now we know the story will finally be told in comic form.

Spider-Man '94 #1 goes on sale September 3.

