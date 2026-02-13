Marvel brings back the most prolific Spider-Man comic writer of all time to revive Brand New Day before Spider-Man 4

Everything old is new again as Dan Slott, the creator who has written more Spider-Man than anyone, is back writing the wall-crawler in a new comic series that revives the 2008 era Brand New Day branding. The comic kicks off in May, just ahead of the theatrical release of Spider-Man 4, which borrows the Brand New Day name for its subtitle.

Much like the movie, Spectacular Spider-Man: Brand New Day involves the Punisher, who is confirmed to be part of the film, along with Mr. Negative, who is rumored to be one of its villains. The central villain in the comic story, however, is Kingpin, who possesses an important object known as The Lexicon that everyone, including Spider-Man, wants for themselves.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Joining Slott is one of Marvel's top artists, Marcus To, while classic Spidey artist from the original Brand New Day era Marcos Martin will draw back up features in each issue. It seems that the comic is intended to be ongoing, running alongside the main Amazing Spider-Man series. It's not exactly clear whether the comic flashes back to the original Brand New Day era, though it appears to be a revival for modern continuity.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Spider-Man discovers one of the most valuable items the Kingpin, A.K.A. Wilson Fisk, possesses - THE LEXICON. This directory of the Kingpin’s criminal enterprise could destroy the criminal landscape of New York City and that’s Spider-Man’s goal when he takes it," reads Marvel's official description of Spectacular Spider-Man: Brand New Day #1. "But Fisk isn’t the only person who wants the Lexicon… Mr. Negative would love his competitor’s secret information, but so would Frank Castle himself, the Punisher. Taking the Lexicon sure seemed like a good idea to make the city safer, but it’s painted the biggest target ever on Spider-Man’s back! DO NOT MISS THIS IN-COMICS CONTINUITY ADVENTURE THAT WILL ECHO FROM SPIDER-MAN’S PAST INTO SPIDER-MAN’S PRESENT AND FUTURE!"

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"We've got the killer art team of Marvel's biggest secret weapon, Marcus To, and new shorts by the Inkpot Award-winning legend, Marcos Martin!" says Slott in a statement. "With Marcus, this is going to be one of the best looking books on the stand, and with Marcos, we're going to have these incredible short features that will ensure that NEW readers can jump right in, even if they've never read a Brand New Day issue!"

Spectacular Spider-Man: Brand New Day #1 goes on sale May 13, followed by the theatrical release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31.