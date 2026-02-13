Marvel brings back the most prolific Spider-Man comic writer of all time to revive Brand New Day before Spider-Man 4
Dan Slott is back on Spider-Man comics, bringing back the Brand New Day era
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Everything old is new again as Dan Slott, the creator who has written more Spider-Man than anyone, is back writing the wall-crawler in a new comic series that revives the 2008 era Brand New Day branding. The comic kicks off in May, just ahead of the theatrical release of Spider-Man 4, which borrows the Brand New Day name for its subtitle.
Much like the movie, Spectacular Spider-Man: Brand New Day involves the Punisher, who is confirmed to be part of the film, along with Mr. Negative, who is rumored to be one of its villains. The central villain in the comic story, however, is Kingpin, who possesses an important object known as The Lexicon that everyone, including Spider-Man, wants for themselves.
Joining Slott is one of Marvel's top artists, Marcus To, while classic Spidey artist from the original Brand New Day era Marcos Martin will draw back up features in each issue. It seems that the comic is intended to be ongoing, running alongside the main Amazing Spider-Man series. It's not exactly clear whether the comic flashes back to the original Brand New Day era, though it appears to be a revival for modern continuity.
"Spider-Man discovers one of the most valuable items the Kingpin, A.K.A. Wilson Fisk, possesses - THE LEXICON. This directory of the Kingpin’s criminal enterprise could destroy the criminal landscape of New York City and that’s Spider-Man’s goal when he takes it," reads Marvel's official description of Spectacular Spider-Man: Brand New Day #1. "But Fisk isn’t the only person who wants the Lexicon… Mr. Negative would love his competitor’s secret information, but so would Frank Castle himself, the Punisher. Taking the Lexicon sure seemed like a good idea to make the city safer, but it’s painted the biggest target ever on Spider-Man’s back! DO NOT MISS THIS IN-COMICS CONTINUITY ADVENTURE THAT WILL ECHO FROM SPIDER-MAN’S PAST INTO SPIDER-MAN’S PRESENT AND FUTURE!"
"We've got the killer art team of Marvel's biggest secret weapon, Marcus To, and new shorts by the Inkpot Award-winning legend, Marcos Martin!" says Slott in a statement. "With Marcus, this is going to be one of the best looking books on the stand, and with Marcos, we're going to have these incredible short features that will ensure that NEW readers can jump right in, even if they've never read a Brand New Day issue!"
Spectacular Spider-Man: Brand New Day #1 goes on sale May 13, followed by the theatrical release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31. In the meantime, learn about all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows that are in the works.
Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more!
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.