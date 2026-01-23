Spider-Man: Brand New Day director teases big "tonal shift" for the new movie while saying "it’s still the Spider-Man that everybody loves"

Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton has recently teased a "tonal shift" for the upcoming Spidey movie, as he wanted it to be different from the previous instalments starring Tom Holland.

"All the creatives involved when I came on board wanted to do something that felt different," he told ComicBook. "Of course, it’s still the Spider-Man that everybody loves, but this is a new chapter in his life, and that tonal shift was something that was really exciting to me. It felt really different, and it was an extremely gratifying experience."

Cretton, who is the co-creator of the new MCU show Wonder Man and previously helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, also said that "directing Spider-Man was one of the roles of a lifetime" for him. "I look at every project that I work on, and it’s really just, I haven't done this before, is it exciting for me for the next two years? And Spider-Man is definitely that," he explained.

Brand New Day is the fourth standalone instalment featuring Holland's Peter Parker following Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Echoing Cretton's words, Holland recently called the upcoming film a "rebirth" for the MCU character. "It really feels like we aren't making the fourth movie," Holland said. "We're making the first movie in the next chapter… This is Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This is a rebirth. This is something completely new."

Alongside the actor, Mark Ruffalo is set to reprise his role of The Hulk, making it his first MCU appearance since She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, while Jon Bernthal is returning as The Punisher. MJ and Ned are also returning, played by Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, respectively, and Stranger Things star Sadie Sink joined the cast in a (still!) undisclosed role that has fans furiously theorizing.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theaters on July 31. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way as part of Marvel Phase 6 (and beyond).